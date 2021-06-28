Class' scholarship offers reach $2.4M

The Dollarway High School Class of 2021 received more than $2.4 million in scholarship offers, according to Marla Barnes, Dollarway college and career coach.

Students who received scholarships/offers included Rikkiya Britten, Lakeith Patterson (military), Shakiah Clark (military), Jamauria Byrd, Freddiemae Thompson, Antajani Norwood, Fredarica Hawkins, Cameron Henderson, Lamarious Douglas, Jamison Gary, Jessiah Grigsby (military), La'Naja Tyson, Travar Ambler, Javier Delph, Reginald Thomas, Cherri Graham, Zane Chrabol, Laila Baker and Cherish Hampton.

Several students have been accepted into universities; others plan to go directly into the workforce.

"Despite the odds of covid-19, I am very proud of the class of 2021. They did an awesome job," Barnes said in a news release.