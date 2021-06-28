Deal a go again after president's statement

WASHINGTON -- A bipartisan deal to invest nearly $1 trillion in the nation's infrastructure appeared to be back on track Sunday after a stark walk-back by President Joe Biden to his earlier insistence that the bill be coupled with an even larger Democrat-backed measure in order to earn his signature.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vxHevIPVP70]

Republican senators who brokered the agreement with the White House and Democrats to fund badly needed investments in roads, bridges, water and broadband internet indicated they were satisfied with Biden's comments that he was dropping the both-or-nothing approach. In a statement issued Saturday after 48 hours of behind-the-scenes maneuvering by the White House to salvage the deal, Biden said it was not his "intent" to suggest he was issuing a veto threat on the bill.

That proved to be enough for some wavering Republicans, who have privately and not-so-privately registered their displeasure at the linkage.

Sen. Rob Portman of Ohio, a lead infrastructure negotiator for Republicans, said he "was very glad to see the president clarify" remarks he made Friday, which Republicans took as a threat to veto the infrastructure bill by connecting it with the bigger legislation that the GOP opposes.

"It was a surprise, to say the least, that those two got linked," he said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday. "And I'm glad they've now been de-linked and it's very clear that we can go forward with a bipartisan bill that's broadly popular, not just among members of Congress, but the American people."

"Over the weeks and weeks in negotiations with Democrats and with the White House on an infrastructure bill, the president's other agenda was never linked to the infrastructure effort," Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, said on CNN's "State of the Union" on Sunday. He said that if Biden had not put out the statement, "I think it would have been very, very hard for Republicans to say 'yes, we support this.'"

"We're not going to sign up for a multitrillion-dollar spending spree," he added, referencing the larger Democratic bill.

Romney said he believed there was now sufficient GOP support in the Senate to reach the 60-vote threshold to overcome a potential filibuster and pass the bipartisan package. Another GOP negotiator, Sen. Bill Cassidy of Louisiana, even predicted that Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell, who has staked out a path back to the majority relying in large part on stiff opposition to the Biden agenda, would support the final bill.

"If we can pull this off, I think Mitch will favor it," he said on NBC's "Meet the Press." "I think Leader McConnell will be for it, if it continues to come together as it is."

"I sure hope it's enough. It's a great deal. It is actually going to provide the infrastructure that American people want, that they need, that will make our country more prosperous for all Americans," Cassidy said.

'BUMPS IN ROAD'

Sen. Jon Tester, D-Mont., predicted the measure would draw more than the minimum 10 Republican senators needed to pass the bipartisan accord in the 50-50 Senate, where 60 votes are required to advance most bills, but he said there would likely be "bumps in the road" along the way.

"We'll work those problems," he said on CBS News' "Face The Nation." "I think we'll get far more than 60 votes."

The bipartisan accord has been a key priority for Biden as he tries to deliver on a campaign promise to restore bipartisan cooperation to Washington and to show centrist Democrats and others that the White House was working with Republicans before Biden tries to push the broader package through Congress.

The two measures were always expected to move together through Congress: the bipartisan plan and a second bill that would advance under special rules allowing for passage solely with majority Democrats' votes and is now swelling to as much as $6 trillion. Biden on Saturday reiterated that was his plan but said he was not conditioning one on the other.

"Our bipartisan agreement does not preclude Republicans from attempting to defeat my Families Plan; likewise, they should have no objections to my devoted efforts to pass that Families Plan and other proposals in tandem," Biden stated. "We will let the American people -- and the Congress -- decide. The bottom line is this: I gave my word to support the Infrastructure Plan, and that's what I intend to do ... I fully stand behind it without reservation or hesitation."

Still, it remained to be seen what impact Biden's comments would have on progressive lawmakers in the House and Senate, who have pushed Biden not to moderate his agenda in pursuit of bipartisanship. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., has said her chamber would not take up the bipartisan proposal until the Senate first acted on the larger Democrat-backed bill.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., suggested on "Meet the Press" that Biden can't afford to ignore House Democrats, including progressives.

"We're here to make sure that he is successful and making sure that we do have a larger infrastructure plan," she said.

"It's very important that we pass a reconciliation bill and a Families Plan that expands child care, that lowers the cost of Medicare, that supports families in the economy," Ocasio-Cortez added.

Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., has indicated that she would not vote for a bill that represented only a "small subset" of infrastructure, referring to the bipartisan agreement announced Thursday.

"Understand this: We're not leaving child care behind. We're not leaving green energy behind," Warren tweeted Sunday. "And we're not going to make America's middle-class families pick up the ticket for this package. It's time for billionaires and big corporations to step up."

MANCHIN'S STANCE

Sen. Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., whose vote is critical in a Senate that's divided 50-50, said he expects both pieces of legislation to proceed side-by-side.

"We have two tracks," he said on ABC. "And that's exactly what I believe is going to happen. We've worked on the one track and we are going to work on the second track. There is an awful lot of need."

Manchin said that any Democrats-only bill would have to be fully offset to get his vote. He declined to say how much spending he'd support, saying the amount should be determined by how much revenue can be raised from tax increases on businesses and the wealthy.

Pressed on whether Biden was serious about signing the bipartisan bill without the Democratic one, White House senior adviser Cedric Richmond said Biden's words "speak for themselves."

"I don't think it's a yes-or-no question," he said on CNN's "State of the Union." "We expect to have both bills in front of us to sign. And I expect that President Biden will sign the infrastructure bill, he will sign the Families Plan."

Elise Stefanik, R-N.Y., the No. 3 House GOP leader, seized on Richmond's response.

"Joe Biden and his Administration continue to single-handedly poison the well and kill any bipartisan infrastructure deal," Stefanik tweeted Sunday.

The White House did not immediately respond Sunday to a request to clarify Richmond's remarks.

Biden was set to travel to Wisconsin on Tuesday for the first stop on a nationwide tour to promote the infrastructure package, the White House said.

Information for this article was contributed by Zeke Miller of The Associated Press; by Laura Davison and Yueqi Yang of Bloomberg News; and by Amy B. Wang and Karoun Demirjian of The Washington Post.

President Joe Biden, with a bipartisan group of senators, speaks Thursday June 24, 2021, outside the White House in Washington. Biden invited members of the group of 21 Republican and Democratic senators to discuss the infrastructure plan. From left are, Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H., Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., Sen. Lisa Murkowski, R-Alaska, Biden, Sen, Joe Manchin, D-W.Va., Sen. Kyrsten Sinema, D-Ariz, Sen. Mark Warner, D-Va., and Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah. (AP Photo/Jacquelyn Martin)