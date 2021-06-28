Democrat-Gazette photographer wins The Green Eyeshade Award

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette photographer Tommy Metthe took the top honor in the 71st annual Green Eyeshade Awards competition. Metthe’s sports photography collection earned the prestigious journalism competition’s The Green Eyeshade Award.

On the way to taking the overall award, his sports photography collection also placed first in Sports Photography/Newspapers and won the Print Graphics Division’s overall award.

Columnist Philip Martin’s criticism portfolio won first place for Criticism/All Dailies.

The newspaper’s Tracking Coronavirus webpage was first in Specialized Site. Honored for their work on the website were Brian Smith, Maggie McNeary, David Wilson and former employee Yutao Chen.

Other Arkansas Democrat-Gazette winners were former reporter Tony Holt, who won third place Deadline Reporting/Large Dailies for coverage of the federal execution of a Arkansas family’s killer.

Reporters Joseph Flaherty and Ginny Monk and former reporter John Moritz won third place in Non-Deadline Reporting/Large Dailies for Covid Behind Bars.

Photographer Staton Breidenthal took second place in Spot News Photography/Newspapers for a collection of his breaking news photographs.

The second place in Feature Photography/Newspapers went to photographer Stephen Swofford.

The newspaper’s Children in Peril online presentation on child deaths by gun violence and suicide won third place in Digital Media Presentation.

Second place in the Sports Reporting/Online went to Chen and Pete Perkins for 2020 Little Rock Marathon Preview.

Democrat-Gazette staff won third place in Specialized Site for its Lives Remembered online presentation.

Since 1950, the The Green Eyeshade Awards have recognized the best journalism in the southeastern United States. The awards are conducted by Southerners from the Society of Professional Journalists and are open to print, television, radio and online journalists from Alabama, Arkansas, Florida, Georgia, Kentucky, Louisiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and West Virginia.