Dig quicker, deeper, families urge at ruin

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Families of the missing visited the scene of the Florida condo building collapse Sunday as rescuers kept digging through the mound of rubble and clinging to hope that someone could yet be alive somewhere under the broken concrete and twisted metal.

The death toll rose by four people, to a total of nine confirmed dead. But after almost four full days of search-and-rescue efforts, more than 150 additional people were still missing. No one has been pulled alive from the pile since Thursday, hours after the collapse.

As of Sunday, Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said one victim died after being transported to the hospital, and eight victims were recovered on the scene.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said search-and-rescue teams had made "substantial" progress overnight and that the fire that had been burning deep within the rubble seemed to have lessened as of Sunday morning.

"I was there this morning and I took a walk around the site and I did see a substantial difference from when I left at about 11 o'clock. So there is progress being made," Burkett said on ABC's "This Week" on Sunday.

"We are working 24 hours a day, nonstop, nothing else on our mind, with the only objective of pulling their family members out of that rubble safely," Burkett said. "We've got world-class search and rescue people. We've got the dogs, we've got the cranes. We are not resource poor. ... We've had a luck problem. We just need to start to get a little more lucky right now."

FAMILIES WAIT

Rescuers sought to reassure families that they were doing as much as possible to find missing loved ones, but the crews said they needed to work carefully for the best chance of uncovering survivors.

Some relatives have been frustrated with the pace of rescue efforts.

"My daughter is 26 years old, in perfect health. She could make it out of there," one mother told rescuers during a weekend meeting with family members. A video of the meeting was posted by Instagram user Abigail Pereira.

"It's not enough," continued the mother, who was among relatives who pushed authorities to bring in experts from other countries to help. "Imagine if your children were in there."

Scores of rescue workers remained on the massive heap of rubble Sunday, searching for survivors but so far finding only human remains.

In a meeting with families Saturday evening, people moaned and wept as Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah explained why he could not answer their repeated questions about how many victims they had found.

"It's not necessarily that we're finding victims, OK? We're finding human remains," Jadallah said, according to the video posted on Instagram.

He noted the pancake collapse of the 12-story building, which had crumbled into a rubble pile that could be measured in feet. Those conditions have frustrated crews looking for survivors, he said.

Every time crews find remains, they clean the area and remove the remains. They work with a rabbi to ensure any religious rituals are done properly, Jadallah said.

If crews find any "artifacts," such as documents, pictures or money, they turn them over to police, officials said.

Alan Cominsky, chief of the Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Department, said they are holding out hope of finding someone alive, but they must be slow and methodical.

"The debris field is scattered throughout, and it's compact, extremely compact," he said.

Debris must be stabilized and shored up as they go.

"If there is a void space, we want to make sure we're given every possibility of a survivor. That's why we can't just go in and move things erratically, because that's going to have the worst outcome possible," he said.

In meetings with authorities, family members repeatedly pushed rescuers to do more. One asked why they could not surgically remove the largest pieces of cement with cranes, to try to uncover bigger voids where survivors might be found.

"There's not giant pieces that we can easily surgically remove," replied Maggie Castro, of the fire rescue agency.

"They're not big pieces. Pieces are crumbled, and they're being held together by the rebar that's part of the construction. So if we try to lift that piece, even as carefully, those pieces that are crumbling can fall off the sides and disturb the pile," Castro said.

She said they try to cut rebar in strategic places and remove large pieces, but that they have to remove them in a way that nothing will fall onto the pile.

"We are doing layer by layer," Castro said. "It doesn't stop. It's all day. All night."

'MIRACLES HAPPEN'

The director of emergency management for Florida on Sunday welcomed a team from the Israel Defense Forces to help with search-and-rescue efforts.

The delegation includes about 10 reserve officers, "all top experts in engineering & social care efforts," according to Israel.

Members of task force teams from Israel and Mexico were set to assist with search-and-rescue efforts, Cominsky said on Friday.

Israeli Diaspora Affairs Minister Nachman Shai, who visited with family members, led a humanitarian delegation to Surfside that included several Israeli experts in search-and-rescue operations. He said the experts have told him of cases where survivors were found after 100 hours or longer.

"If you watch the scene, you know it's almost impossible to find someone alive," Shai added. "But you never know. Sometimes miracles happen, you know? We Jews believe in miracles."

Rescuers swept the mound with dogs trained to sniff out humans.

They also used a microwave radar device developed by NASA's Jet Propulsion Lab and the Department of Homeland Security that "sees" through up to 8 inches of solid concrete, according to Adrian Garulay, CEO of Spec Ops Group, which sells them. The suitcase-sized device can detect human respiration and heartbeats and was being deployed Sunday by a seven-member search-and-rescue team from Mexico's Jewish community.

Mayor Cava said six to eight teams are actively searching the pile at any given time, with hundreds of team members on standby ready to rotate in. She said teams have worked around the clock since Thursday, and there was no lack of personnel.

Teams are also working with engineers and sonar to make sure the rescuers are safe.

Crews spent Saturday night digging a trench that stretches 125 feet long, 20 feet across and 40 feet deep, which, she said, allowed them to find more bodies and human remains.

Earl Tilton, who runs a search-and-rescue consulting firm in North Carolina, said rushing into the rubble without careful planning and execution would injure or kill rescuers and the people they are trying to save.

"I understand the families' concerns on this. If it was my family member, I would want everyone in there pulling rubble away as fast as humanly possible," Tilton said. "But moving the wrong piece of debris at the wrong time could cause it to fall on them and crush them."

During past urban rescues, rescuers have found survivors as long as a week past the initial catastrophe, Tilton said.

8 VICTIMS IDENTIFIED

Officials have so far identified eight of the victims killed in the collapse: Christina Beatriz Elvira, 74; Luis Bermudez, 26; Leon Oliwkowicz, 80; Anna Ortiz, 46; Antonio Lozano, 83; Gladys Lozano, 79; Manuel LaFont;and Stacie Fang, 54.

Authorities are gathering DNA samples from family members to aid in the identification of other victims.

LaFont was a businessman who worked with Latin American companies and the father of a 10-year-old son and 13-year-old daughter, according to his ex-wife, Adriana LaFont.

Adriana LaFont described him as a loving and devoted father who had a passion for baseball -- one he had inherited from his Cuban parents. Manuel LaFont had played the sport when he was young and coached his son's team, never missing a practice or a game.

"He's the best dad," Adriana LaFont said. "He's the most genuine person I ever met."

Their children were with Adriana LaFont when the building collapsed.

In an Instagram post Saturday evening, Phil Ferro, the chief meteorologist on a local television station, confirmed that Gladys Lozano, his godmother, and Antonio Lozano, his uncle, had died in the collapse. For days, Ferro had been reporting on weather conditions affecting the search and rescue operation.

"They were such beautiful people," he wrote. "May they rest in peace."

Fang was pulled from the wreckage on Thursday and was pronounced dead at the Aventura Hospital and Medical Center. Her 15-year-old son, Jonah Handler, had been pulled alive from the rubble earlier that same day. A video of him being rescued from the rubble spread widely after the building collapse.

UNSETTLING CALLS

Arnie and Myriam Notkin, of apartment 302, had been missing for almost a day when, late Thursday, their family got an unnerving call.

"We all froze," said Jake Samuelson, the couple's grandson. It was the Notkins' landline phone in the collapsed Champlain Towers South, he said. The one that sat next to their bed.

But only static came through when his sister picked up, he said. Two days later, that call and the slew that followed remain a mystery to them.

Scores of families like Samuleson's are waiting to learn if their missing loved ones are among the dead as the search for survivors stretches into its fourth day. Samuelson, 23, said he flew into Florida from Atlanta Thursday night to join loved ones, feeling a need to see the ruined condo in person.

"We just want answers," Samuelson said Saturday night. "If it is a sick prank we want to know if other people are experiencing this. Or if they are in the building we want to make everyone aware."

At first, Samuelson said, his family largely dismissed the unsettling call. "My parents went to the building Thursday and saw the damage and just didn't believe anyone could survive what had happened," he said.

But the calls kept coming.

Samuelson, his mother, his aunt, and other loved ones went out Friday morning to provide authorities with DNA that could help identify victims, he said. When they got back that afternoon, he said, there were four missed calls from the condo landline: 11:16 a.m.,11:53 a.m.,12:13 p.m., 12:55 p.m. and 1:09 p.m. Then more: 2:59 p.m., 4:33 p.m., 6:13 p.m. Each time, his family tried to answer and got static.

They brought the matter to detectives, Samuelson said, and even their rabbi. Police confirmed that power to the condo was cut, he said, but did not address landlines, which can operate through a power failure.

Eventually, they contacted local media. At 9:39 p.m. Saturday, Samuelson said, there was yet another call.

Samuelson said his family prays for a miracle and wants to cling to the calls as a hopeful sign rather than a fluke.

But still, he wonders: "Even if they are real, do they have the capacity to save them? As of now it seems the answer would be no."

Information for this article was contributed by Terry Spencer, Russ Bynum, Freida Frisaro, Bobby Caina Calvan and others of The Associated Press; by Paulina Firozi, Hannah Knowles, Caroline Anders and Amy B Wang of The Washington Post; and by Giulia Heyward, Christina Morales and Madeleine Ngo of The New York Times.

