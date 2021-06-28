Dollarway alumni honor district

Editor's note: This is part one of a two-part series on Sunday's balloon release commemorating the end of the Dollarway School District.

True to form, Dollarway High School faithful showed their school pride at Cardinal Stadium. Townsend Park High School alumni did, too.

But this was no Friday night football game. This was a Sunday evening reminiscent of a 107-year-old school system that will join forces with a neighboring district this week.

"It'll never go away," said Jackie Harris, a 1986 Dollarway High School graduate who played 12 years in the NFL and is now a lawyer in Pine Bluff. "Dollarway is an ideal, not a place. We hate to see this place go, but it's an ideal."

Harris was part of the committee behind the "Farewell Dollarway School District" balloon release, commemorating the district's annexation into the Pine Bluff School District, which takes effect Friday.

Leaundra Sanders, a 2002 Dollarway graduate, used her platform as the district's Miss Alumni to spearhead the event planning.

"There are a lot of hearts and minds invested in this school district and in this community as a whole," she said. "You hate to lose any part of it. It's going to be rough on alumni. It's going to be rough on the community and this area, but we're losing a jewel in the long run."

Hundreds of red balloons flew into the clear blue sky as alumni sang Dollarway's "praise to the world" with the alma mater and said goodbye to the district, which has been operating under state control since December 2015 due to continued academic and fiscal distress.

The state Board of Education voted in December 2020 for the annexation, citing that Dollarway has not completely met the criteria to return to local control and reestablish its own school board.

Local control could return to the Pine Bluff district -- which will maintain its six campuses and not change its name -- by September 2023, five years into its own state takeover.

The annexation does not mean the end of operation for any of Dollarway's three campuses -- Dollarway High School, Robert F. Morehead Middle School and James Matthews Elementary School. All prekindergarten students, however, will attend Forrest Park/Greenville Preschool.

Harris sees the positive rather than the negative of the district change. The Dollarway Cardinals identity will remain in place and Cardinal Stadium will turn on the lights again for the 2021 football season.

"I think it's great for us because of the opportunity," said Harris, a wide receiver-turned-tight end and a member of the 1985 AAA state runner-up football team. "I always think about not what won't be, but what is. You know, all of the lives this school has impacted, the diversity that was seen here at this school, this was an incredible place. It was a place where we learned a lot about ourselves. It's a place where we learned about others. Grateful for the experience, grateful for the training."

TRAILBLAZER RETURNS

Sarah Howard Jenkins of Little Rock returned to the old high school campus on Dollarway Road for only the second time since graduating in 1965.

Two years earlier, she became the first Black student to attend the all-white Dollarway High. Six-year-old Delores Jean York enrolled at the elementary school on campus in 1960, making Dollarway the first district to racially desegregate.

Like York, Jenkins was met with conflict from white opponents of integration, drawing national headlines.

"Once I came in and just drove around, I got out of my car and walked just to change my recollection of the experience," said Jenkins, a lawyer and retired teacher, said. "It means a lot to come and watch people of all races talking and getting along, sharing a commitment and affection for this school, to see things have gone 180 degrees from the hate and separation to a sense of unity. It's incredible, and I'm glad to have that opportunity."

She enrolled at Dollarway High because she needed to graduate from an accredited campus to attend Hanover College in Massachusetts, said Jenkins, whose father George Howard was a federal judge in Pine Bluff. The all-Black Townsend Park High, whose athletic teams were known as the Eagles, was not accredited.

"I wanted to get a solid education," Jenkins said. "We were learning how to type on pictures of keyboards and the students here were using electric typewriters. I wanted not only to be able to graduate, but also for people of color to have an opportunity for an equal education. After I got admitted, we got typewriters at Townsend Park."

ALUMNI CHATTER

Larissa Ellis Davis, a 1994 graduate, recalls Dollarway embracing her "with open arms" when she transferred as a sophomore from White Hall.

"I'll never forget the relationships that I made here and some of the lessons I learned here," said Davis, now a member of the Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff board. "I carry a lot of lessons from my educational career into that arena. ... As far as doing things that are good for students, I definitely consider some of the things I saw here and try to keep those in mind as I make decisions."

She attended the balloon release with her mother, Lereatha Hamilton, an elementary school teacher in the district from 1980 to 2010.

"It's my love for the community we had at Dollarway," Hamilton said. "We had a lot of connections here with the students and the parents, and the parents were supportive. That's one of the things I love about the Dollarway district."

David Green, now of Redfield, graduated with Harris in 1986. His favorite part of high school -- although he reminisced about the football games and rivalries -- was taking auto mechanics under Larry Fultz.

"I loved [Joyce] Richardson," Green said, remembering the decades-long English teacher for whom a building on the old campus is named in part, along with principal and superintendent Maurice Horton. "She was kind of hard on me. She let me get by with a C. I loved coach [Theodis] Broughton."

The annexation doesn't change Green's views on school identity, realizing he'll still have Cardinals to cheer for this fall.

"Once a Cardinal, always a Cardinal," Green said. "It's not going to matter, just because we're in the Pine Bluff School District. If you were raised a Cardinal, you're a Cardinal."

But keeping that spirit -- and the three Dollarway schools -- alive will be up to the district stakeholders, in Sanders' view.

"It's going to be on the community and community support," she said. "Just because the district may not be here, there are still children in the area that can be supported. ... Yeah, Dollarway will still be here in spirit, whether there's a school or not."

