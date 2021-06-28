EDITORIAL: Proof, meet pudding

So much for Asa Hutchinson being a big meanie.

"Since the governor's announcement, we have seen a 62 percent increase in job-seeker activity in our career centers across the state." That's from the director of the career training academy at Goodwill Industries of Arkansas.

What governor's announcement?

Several weeks ago, Gov. Hutchinson said he would officially end the extra federal unemployment benefit here in Arkansas. And by listening to some national media, you'd have thunk he was advocating throwing mama from the train.

In mid-May, the papers (including this one) began reporting that businesses were having trouble finding folks to fill jobs. And as the nation started to awaken from the pandemic shutdown, business owners were telling the press that one of the problems was the increased unemployment benefits from the feds.

So the governor announced that the state of Arkansas would end its participation in the federal supplement program by June 26. More than half of the states have decided to do so.

In a sense, Gov. Hutchinson turned off the faucet, and a lot of people in the commentariat cried foul. But what if there was something other than cruelty behind this decision, as the governor has insisted?

On Thursday, the news side of this outfit said that more people are returning to the workforce. Tammy Wheaton, the director at Goodwill mentioned above, said it's been 18 months since her outfit conducted a hiring event for employers. On Wednesday of last week, Goodwill conducted its first one since the pandemic began.

"We have nine career centers across the state," she said, "and all nine have started setting up hiring events for employers. It's been a real whirlwind."

State officials estimate there are around 40,000 jobs available now. And for the week that ended June 19, 24,742 Arkansans were collecting state unemployment benefits. This same time last year it was 90,158. The number has been cut in more than half.

The $300 a week served its purpose, as did the $600 bonus that preceded it. At the height of the pandemic, those who lost their jobs (even gig workers) had access to a safety net that allowed them to keep food on the table, the lights on and rent paid.

Perhaps even more than that, workers who had access to those funds were able to pause for a moment to rethink their careers, and maybe receive more education/training to work toward a promotion or an entirely different career path altogether.

Ms. Wheaton confirmed this, saying Goodwill discovered folks who had chances to catch their breaths thanks to the extra unemployment, and used that time to increase their skills and re-evaluate their job choices.

Few people think the extra resource was a bad idea. During a pandemic where millions of people lose their jobs, the government must step in to see people through it.

But now America is returning to normal, and that includes the workforce. Restaurants, hotels and other businesses are all waving their arms, all but shouting that they have work available.

America is teeing up an experiment. The country will see which states' economies bounce back faster: those that kept the extra unemployment supplement or those that dropped it. Early evidence seems to suggest that states ending the federal benefit are lowering jobless claims faster, Reuters reports.

"From the week ending May 1 through the week ending June 12, continuing claims for state unemployment benefits fell 17.8 percent in the 26 states ending benefits early, to 990,000, and by 12.6 percent, to 2.18 million, in the rest of the country, according to a Reuters analysis of weekly federal unemployment data."

And it's not like ending the federal unemployment benefit does away with all unemployment insurance.

Right now some of the evidence seems to suggest cutting off the extra benefit is leading to a faster reduction of jobless claims in states making the change. The bonus payment worked as intended. But now the state is reopening, and there are plenty of jobs to fill.