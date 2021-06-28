Fort Smith police chief talks jail diversion tactics

FORT SMITH -- The Police Department plans to expand its efforts to reduce incarceration at the Sebastian County Jail.

Police Chief Danny Baker provided the Sebastian County Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee an overview of the efforts during the committee's meeting Thursday.

One program entails officers taking intoxicated people who have otherwise not committed any serious crimes to local sobering centers. Baker said there are no sobering centers in the local area.

Tim Sharum, managing attorney for the county's Public Defender's Office, called diverting intoxicated people to a sobering center an "obvious improvement" over taking them to jail. He said they need professional help and added taxpayers don't want to pay for the incarceration of more people.

"It's just a logical, good step to take," Sharum said.

The Sebastian County Jail had 370 inmates as of Thursday; it has a capacity of 356, according to information provided by Drew Smith, Sebastian County criminal justice coordinator.

The Police Department's preparations for sobering centers began after Act 587 passed during this year's legislative session in April, according to Baker.

The act states law enforcement officers can use their discretion to transport an intoxicated person to a sobering center instead of a detention center. A sobering center is a place someone can receive treatment for the effects of alcohol and which may be associated with an acute care unit, community mental health center or crisis stabilization unit.

Sebastian County Judge David Hudson said he believed the committee will discuss not only where a sobering center could be launched, but how much it would cost and where the money will come from to pay for it.

The Riverview Hope Campus in Fort Smith was mentioned by City Administrator Carl Geffken as a possible site.

Rusti Holwick, chief executive officer for the Western Arkansas Counseling and Guidance Center in Fort Smith, said the center's interest in the matter in part stems from Act 587 stating a sobering center could be associated with a crisis stabilization unit. The center is home to the Sebastian County Crisis Stabilization Unit, which holds people who have mental illness and keeps them out of the jail.

The Police Department at this point transports those arrested solely on intoxication offenses to the Crawford County Jail rather than the Sebastian County Jail, a diversion tactic it started in April 2020 through an arrangement with the Crawford County Sheriff's Office. It sent 269 such people there in 2020 and 106 between January and March of this year.

"There was a couple of reasons for this," Baker said. "One, it was cheaper for us. Two, it got people out of Sebastian County Jail. And three, it got our officers in the mindset of taking somebody who's intoxicated, and that's it, there's no other issue, to another facility. And so, now, making that next step to taking them to a sobering facility, it's not going to be a difficult thing or a huge culture shock for our police officers."

Lt. Don Cobb of the Fort Smith Police Department said the financial savings stem from a difference in fees between the Sebastian and Crawford county jails. It costs the department about $57 per day to have an inmate held at the Sebastian County Jail and $40 per day to hold one in Crawford County.

Baker said the department is also working to establish a "mobile booking station" that would allow officers to take fingerprints and photographs of people arrested for class A misdemeanors, such as shoplifting, in the field. This means, although the booking would be technically classified as an arrest, the people involved will be given a ticket and court date rather than being incarcerated.

Act 962 of 2021 amended Arkansas law previously specifying that taking the fingerprints and photographs of someone arrested for a class A misdemeanor was to occur at the detention facility. The act goes into effect July 28, Baker said.

Another program, started by the department last month, contacts people who are scheduled to appear in Fort Smith District Court to remind them of their court appearance via phone call and text. It's an effort to reduce the number of people who fail to appear in court, and, by extension, are subject to arrest through a failure to appear warrant, according to Baker.

Baker said studies have shown a call or text can reduce failures to appear by 10-25%. Getting people to volunteer their cellphone number for this purpose is a challenge the mobile booking station could remedy, he said.

"I think that they're going to be more likely to give us more information in the field if they know they're not going to have handcuffs taken to them and taken down to the county jail," Baker said.

Other diversion initiatives Baker discussed included the Police Department's Pre-Arrest Diversion Program and Crisis Intervention Unit, both of which launched in 2020.

The Sebastian County Quorum Court established the Criminal Justice Coordinating Committee in August 2017 to find ways to reduce the jail population and improve the criminal justice system.

Among the solutions the committee has devised are drug, veterans and mental health courts; a crisis stabilization unit; alternative sentencing and diversion programs; special accelerated court dockets; and electronic monitoring and signature bonds for nonviolent felony suspects.