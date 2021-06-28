Happy birthday: You honor your word and your reputation grows increasingly solid. Even so, you are evolving, opening up to the flow of love and letting more of it flood into every area of your life. Work gets more exciting with fresh input from people of different generations and cultures. Income increases come in August and October.

ARIES (March 21-April 19): There are those who would withhold their approval as a means of inclining you toward the fulfillment of their wishes -- a lot of rigmarole for you. Ask for the honesty and directness you'd prefer, and you just might get it.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): Go easily. What bit of complexity can you let go of? Simplicity of thought and action will make room for joy. Patience and accordance with the way things are will bring peace to a chaotic world.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): It is only natural to want to possess these beautiful, temporary states that, ultimately, cannot be owned. It is wise not to throw money at problems that cannot be solved with money.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): The spirit of competition is alive. You wish to be as bright, quick and sharp as you possibly can be, therefore you wish only the best for your opponent. People at their best raise the level for everyone.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): Wandering is just what people do. Eyes, minds and bodies flow sometimes purposefully, other times aimlessly, with a restlessness that is part of the human condition. Allow for it. Guide yourself back with kindness.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): You are like clay, and everything you let into your life will have an effect on you. You're excited about what's going to happen when you let in certain influences. You've a strong sense of how you want to be formed.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): Relationships flow through life, some a constant throughout and others salient for a season. Either way, it is your sincere desire that everyone leaves better than before.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): You remember the ones you owe a debt to and you're working to pay up. As for those who owe you, you'll put it out of mind. When their payment does come, it will be a delightful surprise.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): Love is a verb to you -- a process instead of a thing that exists in space. Finding love will be like discovering yourself in a series of movements and realizing, "Hey, I'm dancing!"

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): The best way to complain is by making something that's better. Solutions are coming together in your mind. You're coming into a streak of brilliance.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): Compromise is essential to life and relationships, and you're often better for the effort. But if you find yourself having to compromise every little step of the way, it's the sign of a bad fit.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): It is harder for a person who is strongly identifying with every little detail of his or her image to give themselves over to the unpredictability of the moment. It takes more confidence to lose control than to gain it.

LUNAR SENSITIVITY WARNING: ARMOR UP

As the moon goes soft in Pisces, armor up against harsh realities. The temptation to identify as a victim will be strong, especially because we are justified in the hurt we feel. And yet, it is disempowering to see oneself as small inside of life's circumstances. Power grows as we recognize feasible actions and take control wherever possible.

CELEBRITY PROFILES

"American Idol" alumni, talk show host and Hallmark movie regular Kellie Pickler has half a million Instagram followers on an account set to "private." This is the Cancer way, which can be summed up in three words, "Barriers to entry." Symbolized by the crab, who carries home and protection wherever she goes, Cancer natives shelter themselves in often enormously charismatic ways including humor and advanced social skills.