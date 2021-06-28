OPINION | OLD NEWS: Cool swimsuits get two guys in hot water

A hundred years ago on a bright Sunday evening in June, a Little Rock patrol officer arrested two young men for public indecency at Markham and Main streets downtown.

They had just driven across the Free Bridge — a predecessor of today's Main Street Bridge. They were still in their car when Patrolman C.L. Mayhan motioned them over and cited them for brazen disregard of public mores and the law. These hooligans were ... Let's let the June 27, 1921, Arkansas Gazette explain:

"According to the ordinances made and provided for the city of Little Rock, there is just one thing which justifies public appearance in a bathing suit. That is a bathing pool.

"When Patrolman Mayhan reached Markham and Main streets about 7 o'clock last night he made a diligent and conscientious search for a bathing pool. He failed to find one, whereupon he placed under arrest A.T. Hughes, aged 25, and R.F. Gibson, aged 17, who were seated in an automobile near the corner debonairly and scantily clad in some of the newer exemplifications of gent's wear for seaside resorts."

Egad, swimsuits in public.

Knowing as we all do that, sometimes upon a time, swimmers did it in the buff, I immediately imagined the men were stopped for driving naked. That's just how low my mind goes. Given half a chance, I might imagine naked men. Or men in the truncated type of swimsuit that for reasons unknown no one calls the male bikini bottom.

But these poor guys were scantily clad only by the standards of 1921. Those one-piece suits were like torso-covering rompers. The Gazette and the Arkansas Democrat filled in more details in reporting on their appearance at 8 a.m. Monday in the courtroom of Municipal Judge Harry Hale.

When Mayhan took them down they were in a "Ford speedster," according to the Democrat. The Gazette referred to the Ford as "half a car," saying, "perched upon their cut-down little car in their cut-down costumes, the pair attracted much attention as they drove from Willow Beach and across the bridge."

"It wasn't their vehicle however but their costumes that got them "in Dutch" and caused Patrolman Mayhan to grab 'em as they drove off the free bridge. Each was attired in a neat but gaudy form-fitting bathing suit, topped off with a 'gotohell' skull cap of alternate stripes of red and green. Also they wore smiles — that is, until Officer Mayhan told 'em to drive to police headquarters."

The Gazette added that these "gay and festive local youths" surely had been made to understand that "this Mack Sennett stuff" wasn't appreciated in Little Rock.

Gazette readers would have known Sennett was a filmmaker who produced slapstick comedies, including escapades involving hapless policemen he called Keystone Kops. Beginning in 1915, he also made a series of humorously provocative shorts featuring a lineup of leggy girls in bathing suits. They were Sennett's Bathing Beauties.

■ ■ ■

Reporting that the bathing beauts were fined $2 each, the Democrat added that they had been in swimming at a local bathing beach and were enjoying the cool ride back to town when arrested.

About 6 miles east of Little Rock in Pulaski County, that beach was a peninsula nearly surrounded by Willow Beach Lake, an oxbow left behind by meanderings of the Arkansas River. As of May 26, 1921, Willow Beach was a resort venue with live music, dancing, concessions and events. It cost $1 to cross the bridge to the island, but you could stay all day. By July, the operator added free camping and invited families to spend their vacations at "the Coney Island of the South."

During evening dance parties that summer, the Fay Motor Co. ran shuttles every three minutes to the beach from Second and Main streets.

Find the Willow Beach Recreation Area on Colonel Maynard Road near U.S. 165 and you'll come close to the old resort, which occupied today's Jones Island. In 2020, JP Productions posted a video on YouTube that traces the history of the resort and includes lots of newspaper clippings. See that at arkansasonline.com/628willow.

The fuss over men in swimsuits in cars was part of a general discomfort about swimming attire in June 1921. The June 24 Gazette ran an item from Chicago on Page 1 about action taken by Evanston, Ill., to curtail "the gorgeous display of cuticle" by schoolgirls there who were easily seen swimming in abbreviated bathing suits.

The report said, "The last straw came when it was learned some of the co-eds had gone swimming with the lifeguards."

I kid you not.

To rectify that terrible situation, the city mandated that each "girl bather" would have her own portable bathing house in which to disrobe and don her suit:

"After which the portable house will be driven down into the water and a small door in the rear will permit the fair bather to emerge practically unobserved."

After her ablutions, she would unobtrusively creep back inside the house, be driven back up the beach and emerge fully dressed.

Closer to home, girls at Little Rock swimming pools pointedly were not mingling with male swimmers. The June 12, 1921, Gazette reported that the Young Women's Christian Association had arranged with the Little Rock School Board to allow supervised instruction in swimming for girls and women in the West Side Junior High School pool at 14th and Marshall streets.

The fee was 10 cents for one hour of swimming or $1 for 12 swims; and there were afternoon and evening swim sessions six days a week. Swimmers would furnish their own suits, caps, soap, and towels. Swimming suits included swimming shoes, by the way.

■ ■ ■

We'll learn more about Willow Beach as summer 2021 rambles on. In the meantime, let's close with two on-this-topic poems by the Gazette's C.T. Davis, published June 25, 1921, in his column Jes Ramblin' Aroun.

"They Just Look"

Complaint has been made

That one has to look twice

To see the bathing suits

Of some of the maids

In local swimming holes.

Ye pastor respectfully submits

That that first look

In all probability

Contains very little effort

To locate the suit.

■ ■ ■

"A Comprehensive Subject"

The value of a blush

Depends on who does it.

If a man blushes

It simply denotes

High blood pressure,

Incipient arteriosclerosis,

And that sort of stuff.

If a woman blushes

It denotes as many things

As there are women who blush.

This ad from June 19, 1921, Arkansas Gazette shows a scanty men's swimming suit, on sale at the Bracy Bros. Hardware Co., headquarters for everything needed for swimming at Willow Beach resort. (Arkansas Democrat-Gazette)