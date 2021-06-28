July a busy month at ASC

Summer is in full swing now, and so is the schedule of activities for the Arts & Science Center for Southeast Arkansas.

The center's July offerings will feature local band Platinum Hitz at Live@5, the Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition and auditions for The Miracle Worker among other events.

Live@5 featuring Platinum Hitz -- July 9

Pine Bluff's Platinum Hitz, a multi-instrumental and vocal R&B band, will bring old school and slow jams to the Live@5 concert series from 5-7 p.m. July 9 on the Catherine M. Bellamy Theater stage at ASC.

"Guests are sure to enjoy their unique blend of solid, soulful and bluesy sounds," according to a news release.

ASC hosts Live@5 where musicians play jazz, blues and rock 'n' roll usually on the first Friday of every month. Entry is $5 for ASC members and $10 for nonmembers. Complimentary alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages are provided and guests must be 21 or older to enter. This event is sponsored by M.K. Distributors Inc.

Second Saturday Family Funday: DIY Hydrophobic Sand -- July 10

The community is invited to join ASC in celebrating the 75th anniversary of the Boys and Girls Club of Jefferson County. ASC will host its Second Saturday Family FunDay from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. July 10 at the Boys & Girls Club, 2701 Short Reeker St.

The activity will be creating magic sand. This science experiment will teach visitors how to create sand that repels water.

ASC's Second Saturday Family FunDay program offers monthly hands-on arts and science activities. The event is free and led by visiting artists, art educators and ASC staff. Family FunDay is sponsored by the Pine Bluff Area Community Foundation.

Healthy Arts Teacher Institute Workshop Series -- July 13-15

ASC will host a free teacher workshop series from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. July 13-15. Participants may attend virtually for one or multiple sessions. The registration deadline is 11:59 p.m. July 7. For more information, email ASC Executive Director Rachel Miller at rmiller@asc701.org.

Dates and topics will be:

• July 13: Trauma–Informed Education -- By focusing on the mental and emotional health of students, teachers can improve focus, energy, retention and productivity. Participants are urged to join the University of Arkansas for Medical Science's Arkansas Building Effective Services for Trauma to learn about trauma–informed education.

• July 14: Learning Through All the Arts -- From classroom management techniques to specific learning activities, this workshop will have teachers painting, dancing, acting, making music, cooking, writing and more. Participants will rotate through multiple presenters in 90-minute blocks throughout the day.

• July 15: Arts & Science Center: Your Learning Resource -- Participants can learn what a day at ASC can be like for students and how ASC can supplement and enrich curriculum.

Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition -- July 22–Oct. 16

ASC will host the 2021 Irene Rosenzweig Biennial Juried Exhibition July 22 through Oct. 16. An opening reception will be held from 5-7 p.m. July 22. Juror Deidre Argyle, assistant professor of sculpture at Missouri State University at Springfield, will announce prize winners at 5:30 p.m. including Best of Show, first place, second place and three merit awards.

Artists 18 and older from Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas submitted a diverse portfolio of art. Argyle chose 34 artists with 37 pieces to be featured.

The Irene Rosenzweig Exhibition began with a gift from the Irene Rosenzweig Foundation in 1992. Since then, it has become a platform for artists to gain recognition for artistic excellence; for community members to explore and purchase work; and for ASC to grow its permanent collection, according to the news release.

Auditions: 'The Miracle Worker' -- July 24-25

The Arts & Science Center is seeking people ages 11 and older to audition for its September theatrical production, "The Miracle Worker." Audition dates are July 24-25. For more information and to sign up for an audition slot, visit asc701.org/auditions.

"This classic drama tells the story of Annie Sullivan and her student Helen Keller, who is blind and deaf," according to the release. "The Miracle Worker dramatizes the volatile relationship between the lonely teacher and her charge. Trapped in a secret, silent world, unable to communicate, Helen is violent, almost sub-human and treated by her family as such. Only Annie realizes that there is a mind and spirit waiting to be rescued from the dark, tortured silence."

Performances are set for 7 p.m. Sept. 10, 17, 11 and 18, and 2 p.m. Sept. 12 and Sept. 19. "The Miracle Worker' will be the inaugural production for the Adam B. Robinson Black Box Theater in the ART WORKS on Main at 627 S. Main St.

July 2021 Summer Camps

The Arts & Science Center has several summer camps available.

• AutoCAD workshop: 1-3 p.m. July 17, 24, 31 for ages 12-17. Retired construction manager and company owner Tom Bennett will lead this camp at The ARTSpace. AutoCAD is a computer-aided design software for drawing and editing digital 2D and 3D designs. The cost is $60 for ASC members and $75 for nonmembers.

• Dance camp:1-4 p.m. July 19-23 for ages 7-17. Bethany Gere, choral director for Woodlawn Schools, teaches this camp. This class will teach the fundamentals of dance, with techniques that encourage self–expression and help to develop musicality, coordination and rhythm. The cost is $100 for ASC members and $120 for nonmembers.

For more information and to register, visit asc701.org/summer-camps or call (870) 536-3375.