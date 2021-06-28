In collection baskets

If our president and first lady tithe, that's not peanuts. Churches that decide to deny communion to members who support Roe v. Wade could see a change in what gets dropped into the collection baskets. Maybe it's not wise to pick a fight with the people who pay your salary.

BETTY HUNT

North Little Rock

Lawsuit misdirected

I believe the voting-rights lawsuit challenging four of the 24 Arkansas election changes passed by the Legislature this year is filed against the wrong defendants. It should have been filed against the individual lawmakers who proposed these ridiculous pieces of legislation and all those who voted for the changes.

Don't think Leslie Rutledge is qualified to opine on election lawsuits, given her stance joining Texas and many other states in their lawsuit to overthrow the 2020 presidential election to keep her pal Trump in office.

It is about time we find and vote for legislators and other government officers who have some sense of what they are supposed to do for the people of Arkansas, not what they can do against the people. Their self-serving actions are detrimental to the growth of this state and the well-being of its citizens.

LOUISE HENDERSON

Hot Springs Village

Unthinkable actions

It is encouraging to now read that Bret Stephens' thinking on Iran has evolved. It is a little late for finally recognizing that its rulers are very much ideologically driven toward "Islamic Revolution" as opposed to civilized national self-interests.

But he finishes his column by stating that the Biden team argues that the deal the team is offering is the "best option" on "the view that military action is unthinkable." This type of thinking begs the question--do both sides believe it to be "unthinkable," or just one?

GAYLE BURNS

Jonesboro

Challenge proffered

If an individual is fully vaccinated against covid-19, and that person continues to wear a mask, there are only three possible reasons: fear, virtue-signaling, or ignorance. I welcome anyone to prove me wrong.

JOSEPH GRAHAM BARSOCCHI

Sherwood

Independence at risk

As we approach another Independence Day, I find myself wondering for the first time in my life how many more we will have to celebrate. The Fourth of July will roll around once more before the next election, and that should be safe. After that there will be real questions.

It seems the Republican Party has launched a full-scale attack on American democracy. Efforts in Republican-controlled states across the country to restrict voting and gerrymander safe Republican districts are well-known. Less obvious, but more threatening, are efforts to take election counting and certification out of the hands of nonpartisan civil servants and into the control of Republican Party operatives.

We already have seen the consequences of the widespread Republican effort to deny and overturn the last presidential election based on the assertion of their apparently mentally unbalanced candidate that he really won. Republicans who have refused to go along with the Big Lie have been censured by their party and removed from positions of authority.

There was a serious effort to get states and then Congress to refuse to certify the outcome of the election. A mob stormed the Capitol, resulting in extensive damage and five deaths, in an effort to halt the certification process in the House. If the Republican Party takes back the House in the next election, it probably won't need a mob. The House is likely to say their candidate won regardless of the vote count. At that point, American democracy will be dead.

If that happens, I hope we will have the good taste to call off all subsequent Independence Day celebrations.

ROGER WEBB

Little Rock

Protect the children

Amen to the excellent column by Dr. J. Gary Wheeler explaining that young children can't be protected against covid-19 unless older kids and adults get vaccinated.

With the rush to get back to normal, this is a greatly needed reminder that the health and safety of our youngest Arkansans is still very much at risk--and will be until vaccines are extended to all ages.

SCOTT CHRISTIAN

Little Rock

It's not good enough

Martin Luther King Jr. had a dream.Content of character. Achieved. No longer good enough; must now have equitable outcomes regardless of effort.

This is Marxism.

ROBERT KITTELSON

Powhatan

Ideals of a nation

The Declaration of Independence was more than a list of grievances against the British Empire; it carried the hopes for a better way for what would become the United States. How does it affect you 245 years later?

