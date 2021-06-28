Man ordered held without bond after Pea Ridge officer's death

BENTONVILLE -- A local circuit judge ordered Elijah Andazola be held without bond after finding probable cause exists to detain him in connection with the killing of a police officer.

Andazola, 18, and Shawna Cash were arrested Saturday in connection with capital murder. Prosecutors have not filed any formal charges against the pair.

Judge Robin Green held a bond hearing Monday morning for Andazola and issued the no-bond order. The hearing was conducted via video conferencing, so Andazola remained at the jail instead of being in the courtroom.

Andazola's arraignment is scheduled for 8 a.m. Aug. 2.

Cash and Andazola are accused of killing Pea Ridge police Officer Kevin Apple.

Apple and Officer Brian Stamps heard the call about 11:30 a.m. Saturday to be on the lookout for an older model blue Jeep fleeing from Rogers police. They saw the Jeep at the White Oak station about 12:09 p.m., according to Michael Lisenbee, a spokesman for the department.

They parked on either end of the Jeep, which was parked at the gas pumps and attempted to make contact with the occupants, Lisenbee said.

An altercation erupted, Lisenbee said. The Jeep rammed one of the Pea Ridge police vehicles, then drove over Apple and fled, he said. Stamps fired at the Jeep.

The two were arrested in Bella Vista.

Cash is being held in the Benton County Jail. Her bond hearing is scheduled for 12:30 p.m. today in Benton County Circuit Judge Brad Karren's court.

Some of Apple's family members and Pea Ridge police officers were in court for Andazola's bond hearing.