Man sentenced to 55-year term for 2019 murder

A 21-year-old man has been convicted of the 2019 murder of a 16-year-old boy in Jonesboro.

Circuit Judge Randy Philhours sentenced Flando Cortez Edward Montgomery of Marion to 55 years' imprisonment. A Craighead County jury found Montgomery guilty late Friday evening of 11 criminal offenses, including first-degree murder, first-degree battery, and multiple counts of attempted first-degree murder, aggravated robbery, and aggravated assault.

In January 2019, Jonesboro police responded to a shooting on Galaxy Street. When officers arrived, they found four people who had been shot.

All four victims were taken to hospitals, where Malcolm Jemison, 16, died. Police reported two of the people required surgery and one had injuries that weren't life-threatening.

During the investigation, police learned that Taurus Bedford of Turrell and another man went to the Galaxy Street residence an hour before the shooting to buy marijuana, according to a probable cause affidavit. Police concluded that Bedford returned to the residence with Montgomery with the intent of robbing the people inside.

Bedford, now 23 years old, faces several felony charges, which include first-degree murder. He is in the Craighead County jail. Bedford's trial is scheduled to begin Aug. 31, according to court records.