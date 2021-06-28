Man shot, killed by police officer

TEXARKANA -- A Texarkana police officer shot and killed a man Saturday evening after the man charged at officers, according to the Police Department.

Don Crowson, 37, was pronounced dead at the scene by the Miller County coroner, according to a Facebook post by the department.

Officers responded around 9:44 p.m. to a possible disturbance 1100 block of Hickory Street after a caller told dispatch a man was pacing the street and yelling he was going to kill someone. He was also jumping up and down on a fence, according to the post.

Officers found the man, identified as Crowson, inside a nearby apartment. Upon making contact, he charged at the officers with an object, yelling that he was going to kill them, according to police. One officer then fired his gun, hitting Crowson.

Officers rendered aid until LifeNet Emergency Medical Services arrived.

Crowson's body is being sent to the state Crime Laboratory for determination of cause and manner of death. No officers involved were injured, according to the department's statement.

The Arkansas State Police was contacted about 11 p.m. Saturday as the department requested an investigation of an officer-involved shooting, state police spokesman Bill Sadler said.

"Case agents worked through the night and early today collecting evidence and conducting initial interviews," Sadler said.

The officer involved in the shooting has been placed on administrative leave pending the outcome of the state police investigation and ruling from the 8th South Prosecuting Attorney.

The incident was recorded by police body-worn cameras in use at the time. The police department will release a copy of the video when approved by counsel, according to the department's statement.

The department did not release information regarding the object was that Crowson was holding when he was shot.