Mariners' reliever ejected after glove inspection

CHICAGO -- Just sweat and rosin. That is Hector Santiago's story, and he's sticking to it.

Santiago became the first player to be ejected as part of Major League Baseball's new foreign substance protocols when he was thrown out of the Seattle Mariners' 3-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Sunday.

Taylor Trammell homered twice for Seattle in the resumption of Saturday's suspended game. The White Sox rebounded in the scheduled series finale, winning 7-5 behind Zack Collins' four RBI.

Santiago was checked by the umpires as he exited in the fifth inning of the first game. His glove was confiscated, and it was later announced that Santiago had been ejected.

"He was ejected for when his glove was inspected, for having a foreign substance that was sticky on the inside palm of his glove," crew chief umpire Tom Hallion told a pool reporter.

Santiago, a 33-year-old left-hander who began his career with the White Sox, said what the umpires found was a combination of rosin and sweat. He had used rosin to stop the sweat from dripping on both his arms on a humid day in Chicago.

"I think once they take it back and check, it's just sweat and rosin," Santiago said. "They're going to inspect it and all this science stuff and it's going to be sweat and rosin."

Major league umpires last week started regular checks of all pitchers for sticky substances used to get a better grip on the balls, but can also increase the spin of the balls and make hitting them more difficult.

Santiago could be suspended for 10 games, but there is an appeals process.

"This is part of it, this is what we have to do, this is part of the game, we're going to get caught if we're going to use any substances," Santiago said. "My mindset was just use rosin and attack the zone, that's what I'm trying to do. I know that I didn't use anything today."

Paul Sewald (5-2) got one out for the win, and Kendall Graveman worked the ninth for his seventh save.

The teams played 2 1/2 innings Saturday before the game was postponed because of rain.

RED SOX 9, YANKEES 2 Kike Hernandez and Rafael Devers homered in the first inning as Boston hammered Gerrit Cole, routing New York to complete a second consecutive sweep of their longtime rivals.

TWINS 8, INDIANS 2 Minnesota's Nelson Cruz hit a three-run home run shortly after Cleveland right fielder Josh Naylor was carted off the field following a frightening collision with a teammate. Cleveland Manager Terry Francona said Naylor had suffered a broken bone, but didn't say which one, and was being treated at a hospital.

BLUE JAYS 5, ORIOLES 2 Toronto star Vladimir Guerrero Jr. drove in two runs to raise his major league-leading RBI total to 66 as the Jays defeated Baltimore.

RANGERS 4, ROYALS 1 Joey Gallo homered and Jordan Lyles pitched seven strong innings after getting bumped from the rotation for one start, helping Texas finish a three-game sweep of Kansas City.

TIGERS 2, ASTROS 1 (10) Robbie Grossman's squeeze bunt in the 10th inning drove in the winning run, and Detroit beat Houston for a split of their four-game series.

ANGELS 6, RAYS 4 Shohei Ohtani hit his 25th home run and drove in three runs, and the Angels stopped a five-game losing streak.

NATIONAL LEAGUE

BREWERS 5, ROCKIES 0 Keston Hiura homered, doubled and drove in three runs to back a sharp performance by Eric Lauer, and Milwaukee beat Colorado for its fifth consecutive victory.

NATIONALS 5, MARLINS 1 Max Scherzer allowed one run in six innings and passed two umpire inspections without a fuss as Washington defeated Miami.

PHILLIES 4, METS 2 Zack Wheeler threw seven scoreless innings against his former team, and Philadelphia beat New York for a split of their four-game series.

BRAVES 4, REDS 0 Atlanta's Kyle Muller earned his first career victory, and Ronald Acuna Jr. and Austin Riley went deep for Atlanta in a victory over Cincinnati.

PIRATES 7, CARDINALS 2 Pittsburgh's Max Kranick pitched five perfect innings in his major league debut before a 64-minute rain delay forced him from the game as the Pirates defeated St. Louis.

PADRES 5, DIAMONDBACKS 4 Fernando Tatis Jr. hit a go-ahead double during a three-run rally in the seventh inning and San Diego defeated Arizona.

INTERLEAGUE

ATHLETICS 6, GIANTS 2 Cole Irvin struck out eight in eight innings to remain unbeaten in five June starts, and Oakland avoided a three-game sweep. Matt Chapman had two hits and two RBI for the A's.