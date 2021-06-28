Bruce Springsteen returned to Broadway on Saturday night, strapping on a guitar and reviving his show for a St. James Theatre audience that included a member of his E Street Band and the governor of his home state. Springsteen had ended his residency in December 2018 after 236 performances, but was persuaded to return for a summer encore ahead of most Broadway shows coming back in September. He was clearly emotional, wiping away tears toward the end of the show, which mixes personal remembrances with his songs. He said the summer reprise allows him to spend more time, figuratively speaking, with his late father and other fallen relatives. Thrilled to be back, fans cheered Springsteen’s words so often that he had to profanely tell them to settle down lest the show take all night. His longtime guitarist, Steven Van Zandt, received a standing ovation when he took a seat in the audience. New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy and U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg were also there. “It’s good to see everyone here tonight unmasked, sitting next to each other,” Springsteen said. “What a year. I’m 71 years on this planet and I’ve never seen anything like it.” Springsteen said he and his family were lucky during the pandemic, able to stay healthy and keep busy. “I had a podcast with the president of the United States,” he said, referring to former President Barack Obama. “I was handcuffed and thrown in jail,” referring to his November arrest on drunken driving and reckless driving charges. “New Jersey,” he said. “They love me there.” His song selection included “I’ll See You in My Dreams,” a two-song duet with his wife, Patti Scialfa, that featured a smoldering version of “Fire,” and his song about a police shooting, “American Skin (41 Shots),” as he stood in a blood-red spotlight. Springsteen said he’s never seen American democracy as threatened as it is today, and that it frightened him. But “I’m still stubborn,” he said. “I believe we’re going to make it.”

Marilyn Manson has agreed to surrender on a 2019 arrest warrant for allegedly assaulting a videographer at a 2019 concert. Gilford, N.H., Police Chief Anthony Bean Burpee said the singer, whose real name is Brian Hugh Warner, will turn himself in to Los Angeles police. The warrant charges Manson with two misdemeanor counts of simple assault connected to an incident at the Bank of New Hampshire Pavilion. Police said a woman contracted to film Manson’s concert was in the stage pit area when she was allegedly assaulted, specifying that the incident was not sexual. Burpee said that if Manson surrenders within the next few weeks, his initial court appearance in New Hampshire would probably be in mid-August. He said Manson faces a maximum jail sentence of one year and a fine of up to $2,000.