New leagues' offers come with a cost

In February, Ramses Melendez, who goes by RJ, announced his college decision in a video posted to his social media accounts. A 4-star forward in the class of 2021, Melendez followed a typical formula for the video: a highlight reel and then a jersey reveal. He strayed from the script for a moment, though, when he acknowledged in a voice-over that "it wasn't easy to make this decision."

A couple of months later, an unusual phone call made that decision even more difficult.

On the other end of the line was Timothy Fuller, a former college basketball coach and the director of recruiting for a new league, Overtime Elite. Backed by investors ranging from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos to Brooklyn Nets All-Star forward Kevin Durant, Overtime Elite aims to be an alternative to college as a path to the NBA for high-level high school basketball players as young as 16.

Fuller had seen Melendez play, and he wanted to offer him a spot in the nascent league. Fuller told Melendez that Overtime would help him prepare for the pros. Fuller also told Melendez that, unlike college, the league could pay him.

A lot.

Melendez declined to reveal a dollar figure during a recent interview at Rucker Park in New York City, where he was preparing to play in the Omni Elite tournament. But he did say that it was in line with Overtime's other announced deals.

In May, Overtime signed Matt and Ryan Bewley, twin brothers in Florida who are rising high school juniors, to two-year deals reportedly worth at least $1 million apiece. The league has since signed another set of Florida basketball twins for an undisclosed sum, and its leaders have said that it will eventually acquire 30 players who are each making a minimum annual salary of $100,000.

"The money was nice, but it wasn't the most important factor in my decision," Melendez said. "I want my next step to get me ready to play in the NBA. I asked myself: What's the best way to get there?"

This year's NBA Draft, whose order was announced last week with Detroit landing the top pick, isn't likely to feature any players from the newest alternative paths when it takes place on July 29. But the 2022 draft will be a different story, and players and coaches from middle school to college have taken notice -- and taken action.

Because of the NBA's so-called one-and-done rule, American players must be 19 years old and one year removed from their high school graduating class to be eligible to be drafted. But no rule says they must attend college during that year. These new leagues are hoping to lure top players away from the NCAA with something colleges can't match: a salary.

In addition to Overtime Elite, there is also the NBA's own elite developmental team, the G League's Ignite, which pays top players far and above the salaries for the G League's regular teams. There is the Professional Collegiate League, which is backed by former Obama administration officials and aims to place 96 players on eight teams this fall. Those players will be compensated up to $150,000 each and receive a lifetime academic scholarship.

And there are also overseas professional leagues, from Australia to Europe to China, pursuing American high school stars.

"Before it was just, 'What college am I going to?' " said Samson Johnson, a center from New Jersey who has committed to play for Connecticut in 2021-22. "Now there's a lot of leagues, and it's hard to keep up with all this new information. How can you be sure what's real? It's risky."

Among top prospects, the G League's Ignite team has become the most attractive alternative to college. The G League enjoys the NBA's backing, and it also has proved it can develop NBA Draft prospects.

Last year, the Ignite team inked 5-star guard Jalen Green to a $500,000 contract. Despite playing a shortened season because of the coronavirus pandemic, Green is still considered a top-five pick for this year's NBA Draft in July.

But not every elite high school player is so lucky. The NCAA doesn't allow high school players to have contacts with agents, so they have to rely on the advice of coaches and family members who are not often familiar with the nuances of professional athletic contracts.

Melendez discussed the Overtime offer with his parents and coaches. They looked at the contract together. Ultimately, he decided to turn the league down and stick with his decision to play at Illinois. It felt, for now, like the safer decision.

"I said no because I've heard some NBA players talk about how they regret not playing in college," he said. "I don't want to find myself in that situation. I didn't want to wake up next year and feel like I'd made a big mistake. These leagues may turn out to be great opportunities, but I want to be able to see some history first. I want to make sure it works. These decisions change your entire life."