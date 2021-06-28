Harry Seawright, a bishop of the Ninth Episcopal District, called the 113-year-old Brown Chapel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Selma, Ala., “the mother of our 285 churches” as he celebrated the start of preservation work paid for by a $1.3 million grant from the National Park Service.

Jan Rader, the fire chief of Huntington, W.Va., said the driver of a cattle-hauling truck suffered only minor injuries after his truck rolled over on a highway, shutting down traffic as authorities worked to clear the wreck and recapture the escaped cows.

Julie Martin, a commissioner in Brunswick, Ga., said “Every dollar that comes in goes into a project” to improve the city’s public squares, promoting a program that gives shoppers and diners at various businesses the option of donating to the cleanup.

Marc Victoriano, 46, of Covington, La., was sentenced to eight months of home confinement and must repay $212,000 after contracting with the Terrebonne Parish School Board for asbestos inspections without a license and submitting fraudulent lab reports.

Nova Brettell and David Brettell, both 54, of Warsaw, Ind., were charged with animal cruelty after police in Sevierville, Tenn., found a dead 9-week-old marmoset monkey and a dehydrated 5-week-old monkey in a hot car parked at Soaky Mountain Waterpark.

Lester Miller, mayor of Macon-Bibb County, Ga., says the city-county has been “very patient on short-staffing” at its garbage contractor, but “we have come to a point where changes need to be made in the short term,” so it’s hiring a second company and may seek to recover money from the first.

Michael Blair, 42, of Florissant, Mo., was charged with assault, armed criminal action and unlawful possession of a weapon after prosecutors say he cut off another driver on the interstate and fired shots that struck the vehicle.

Will Dismukes, a Republican state legislator from Prattville, Ala., was indicted on a theft charge after the flooring company he’d worked for accused him of stealing property worth $2,500 before leaving and starting his own flooring business.

Chukwuemeka Onyegbula, a Nigerian IT worker, was indicted in Seattle on federal wire fraud and identity theft charges after authorities say he used the name “Phillip Carter” to file 253 fraudulent claims for pandemic unemployment benefits across 17 states.