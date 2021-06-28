GOLF

Stricker earns Champions title

Steve Stricker won the Bridgestone Seniors Players Championship in Akron, Ohio, on Sunday at difficult Firestone for his second victory of the year and third major title. Eight strokes ahead in the third round and four in front entering the final round, Stricker closed with an even-par 70 for a six-stroke victory over defending champion and Wisconsin friend Jerry Kelly. Stricker finished at 7-under 273 on the South Course. Kelly bogeyed four of the last five holes in a 72. He was coming off a victory two weeks ago in the American Family Insurance Championship, the tour event that Stricker runs in their hometown of Madison, Wis. Fred Couples shot a 67 to tie for third with David Toms (70) at even par. Ken Duke (Arkadelphia, Henderson State) started the day in third place but shot an 8-over 78 and finished in a tie for 12th.

Ramey first at Maine Open

Chad Ramey won the inaugural Live and Work In Maine Open on the Korn Ferry Tour for his first professional title, closing with a 3-under 68 for a one-stroke victory over Joshua Creel. Ramsey finished at 16-under 268 at Falmouth Country Club. Already guaranteed a PGA Tour spot next season as a top-25 finisher on the points list, the 28-year-old former Mississippi State player moved from eighth to third in the standings. Creel shot a 64. Former University of Arkansas golfers Nicolas Echavarria and Taylor Moore both finished in a tie for fifth at 13-under 271. Tag Ridings (Razorbacks) shot an 80 on Sunday and completed the tournament at 5-over 289.

Hovland tops in Munich

Viktor Hovland became the first Norwegian winner in European Tour history, holding off Martin Kaymer by two strokes in the BMW International Open in Munich. Hovland closed with a 2-under 70 to finish at 19-under 269 at Munchen Eichenried. He also has two PGA Tour victories, winning the Puerto Rico Open in February 2020 and Mayakoba Golf Classic in December. Kaymer finished with a 64.

MOTOR SPORTS

Verstappen wins Styrian GP

Formula One championship leader Max Verstappen dominated the Styrian Grand Prix in Spielberg, Austria, on Sunday to win back-to-back races for the first time in his career. With a clean start from pole, the Red Bull driver denied Lewis Hamilton an early attack and he remained ahead for the entire race, beating his Mercedes rival by more than 35 seconds. Hamilton's teammate Valtteri Bottas finished third ahead of Sergio Perez as Red Bull and Mercedes occupied the top four places for the second consecutive time. Verstappen won a few tenths from Hamilton in most of the laps and was already more than three seconds ahead of Hamilton after 10 laps.

TENNIS

Konta out at Wimbledon

Three-time Grand Slam semifinalist Johanna Konta, the only British woman seeded in singles at Wimbledon, was dropped from the tournament Sunday because a member of her team tested positive for covid-19. The All England Club said the 27th-seeded Konta was determined to have been in close contact with the team member and so is required to self-isolate for 10 days. The Grand Slam tournament begins today. It was canceled in 2020 because of the pandemic, the first time since 1945 that Wimbledon wasn't contested. Konta, a semifinalist at Wimbledon in 2017, is the first singles player in either the women's or men's bracket to be withdrawn from the field because of coronavirus protocols. The 30-year-old Konta also was a semifinalist at the Australian Open in 2016 and the French Open in 2019.

GYMNASTICS

Biles locks up Olympic trip

Simone Biles' Olympic encore is finally here. The reigning world and Olympic gymnastics champion locked up her spot in Tokyo by easily winning the U.S. Olympic Trials on Sunday night. The 24-year-old's two-day total of 118.098 earned her one of two automatic spots on the plane to Japan next month, where she will try to become the first female gymnast in more than 50 years to win consecutive all-around Olympic golds. Sunisa Lee also grabbed the other automatic bid with a 115.832 while posting the top scores on beam and uneven bars and actually putting up a higher all-around score than Biles on the night.

SOCCER

Defending champion ousted

Belgium held Cristiano Ronaldo scoreless and defeated defending champion Portugal 1-0 Sunday to advance to the quarterfinals of the European Championship in Seville, Spain. Thorgan Hazard scored the winning goal in the 42nd minute with a swerving shot from outside the area that left Portugal goalkeeper Rui Patricio wrong-footed and late to swat the ball away. Ronaldo stayed one goal away from becoming the all-time men's top scorer in international soccer. He is tied with former Iran striker Ali Daei at 109 goals. ... Tomas Holes and Patrik Schick scored second-half goals to give the Czech Republic a 2-0 victory over 10-man Netherlands in Budapest, Hungary, and a place in the quarterfinals. Netherlands central defender Matthijs de Ligt was sent off for a handball in the 55th minute when under pressure from Schick. The red card was given following a video review. Holes then put the Czechs ahead in the 68th minute with a powerful close-range header.

CYCLING

Rookie grabs Tour lead

Tour de France debutant Mathieu Van der Poel snatched the race leader's yellow jersey with a win in the second stage on Sunday. Van der Poel, grandson of Tour great Raymond Poulidor, attacked in the sharp climb leading to the finish line at Mur de Bretagne to drop world champion Julian Alaphilippe, who had led after the first stage. Van der Poel sealed his maiden stage win ahead of last year's champion Tadej Pogacar, with Primoz Roglic completing the podium. Thanks to the time bonus, Van der Poel leads the general classification. He is eight seconds ahead of Alaphilippe with Pogacar in third place, 13 seconds off the pace.

BASEBALL

Rizzo leaves game early

Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo left Chicago's game against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Sunday with tightness on the left side of his lower back. Rizzo came out in the fourth inning. The slugger struck out and grounded out in his first two at-bats against Clayton Kershaw. Rizzo is batting .248 with 32 RBI in 70 games this season. He hit his 10th home run of the year Saturday night, making him just the seventh Cubs player with 10 home runs in 10 different seasons.