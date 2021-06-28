100 years ago

June 28, 1921

• HOT SPRINGS -- "Bossy" came tottering home all pickled and pie-eyed for several evenings, and finally, she wasn't able to return to pastures green. Clyde Bell of 18 Stages Street called in a veterinarian and Dr. Blahut looked the situation over. He pronounced alcoholism. The cow died yesterday. Examination of her stomach today exposed the truth of the cursory diagnosis. "Bossy" had traces of moonshine, probably made with lye, in her stomach. The death certificate may have reflected on all of cowdom, but the truth was out. Despite the fatality, the local market for moonshine continues to be strong and active.

50 years ago

June 28, 1971

• About 100 residents of the neighborhood of the State School for the Deaf's facility at West Twelfth and Madison Streets met Sunday afternoon to express their opposition to the proposal that the building be used to house women of the state Penitentiary. Nathaniel Hill ... was elected chairman of a committee to try to prevent the transfer of the property from the School for the Deaf to the State Board of Correction. ... Hill told the group that if the building were allowed to become a prison facility, it would turn the surrounding area into an all-poor, all-black neighborhood.

25 years ago

June 28, 1996

• WEST MEMPHIS -- A West Memphis Police Department jailer has been accused of third-degree battery, a misdemeanor, after state police investigated a claim that the jailer beat a prisoner. ... He was arrested on the charge Wednesday. ... In an argument that followed, the inmate was beaten up, with his assailant kicking him as well as punching him.

10 years ago

June 28, 2011

• SPRINGDALE -- A chemical leak at a Tyson Foods chicken plant in Springdale on Monday sent 173 workers to the hospital, some of whom were overcome by chlorine gas fumes at the Berry Street processing facility. ... Twelve employees were admitted to local hospitals and approximately 131 others were retained for observation and treatment for exposure Monday evening. ... "The incident occurred in the food safety process in our fresh foods division, near the chillers," Tyson spokesman Gary Mickelson said. ... "We suspended fresh operations immediately."... "Chlorine in its gaseous form can be extremely dangerous, even in small doses," said Dr. Tammy Tucker. "Chlorine gas enters the system through the eyes and lungs, acting as an acid once it gets inside the body, often burning lung capillaries and mucous membranes," Tucker said.