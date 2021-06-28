Overturning Roe (Part I)

Anyone who has ever taught a college course in American government can confirm that the most difficult part is explaining the role of the judiciary; more precisely, the Supreme Court.

Influenced by popular media coverage, students (and the general public) assume that the court exists to produce political "victories" for one side or the other, rather than simply interpret the Constitution regardless of the public policy consequences. The mistake made is to conflate the political and legal and assume that they are one and the same, rather than separate realms having different needs and requiring different forms of judgment.

Because all constitutions, including ours, are inherently imperfect and somewhat ambiguous documents, all of us tend to see an imaginary one in which everything we favor is constitutional and everything we oppose isn't. And we expect the justices of our highest court to share our respective opinions on such matters.

But the Supreme Court doesn't exist to implement a particular vision of the good society or achieve "social justice" or any other ideological goal; properly understood its members are obligated to interpret the Constitution as intended regardless of whether such interpretations align with their particular policy desires (or those of the public)--the mark of a good judge is the willingness to rule in a way that runs counter to their policy preferences because that is what the law, honestly interpreted, dictates.

Thus we arrive at Roe v. Wade and the possibility that the Supreme Court, in agreeing to hear Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which challenges a restrictive Mississippi abortion law, might finally but appropriately overturn it.

And why should Roe be overturned? Let us count the reasons.

First, and most importantly when it comes to taking the drastic step of overturning established precedents, because it was wrongly decided back in 1973. Along these lines, I have never met a single constitutional scholar who has been willing to forcefully defend the legal reasoning in Roe. They like the result (as do I), mouth the "pro-choice" slogans and talk about a "right to abortion" but bow their heads and change the subject when you ask for the precise legal reasoning behind the decision that abruptly established that right.

Inwardly I've always suspected that they know that that alleged right was, as critics of Roe have long contended, spun out of whole cloth by seven willful men in black robes nearly a half-century ago, but they are willing to give an imprimatur of legitimacy out of political considerations.

The word "abortion" doesn't appear in the Constitution; nor does the phrase "right to privacy" that Justice William O. Douglas claimed could be found in the Constitution's "penumbras, formed by emanations" in Griswold v. Connecticut (1965), which consequently laid the foundation for Roe.

That one had to venture into truly virgin legal terrain, that of penumbras and emanations, to find what Douglas had found might help to explain why nearly two centuries of previous jurisprudence conducted by eminently suitable minds on constitutional matters hadn't found it.

The founders had, of course, every opportunity to enshrine a right to abortion in the document they crafted. Since a primary criticism from the anti-Federalist camp was that the proposed Constitution lacked sufficient guarantees of the people's rights, James Madison and other Federalists reluctantly promised to introduce a series of amendments along those lines at the first session of Congress in order to win ratification.

In a perhaps sharp rebuke of contemporary political leadership, Madison kept his promise on June 8, 1789, when he introduced 12 proposed amendments to the recently ratified document, a list that was expanded to 17 after deliberations in the House and whittled back down to 12 again by the Senate before being sent to the states, which approved the 10 that would come to be known as our Bill of Rights.

Entirely absent from what Madison introduced, and what was subsequently debated in the two chambers, was any suggestion of a right to abortion, although the practice was hardly unknown at the time.

Of equal importance, the Constitution has since been amended 17 more times in the intervening 230 years, but none of those revisions (or any of those that have emerged from Congress and sent to the states to languish unratified) mentioned abortion either.

The evidence of an invented constitutional right is both a constitution's failure to mention it and a sudden discovery after the passage of centuries.

Roe was thus the worst imaginable case of judicial activism motivated by motivated reasoning, of "legislating from the bench" in a manner that usurped legislative authority and thereby undermined the democratic process.

Indeed, the more the court has taken on the role of legislating (in place of legislatures) regarding the nation's most divisive issues, the more its rulings reflect the passions and tone of the politician rather than the scrupulous, word-parsing reasoning of the jurist. That tendency was most absurdly captured by Anthony Kennedy in Casey v. Planned Parenthood (1992) when he unconvincingly upheld Roe by writing, "At the heart of liberty is the right to define one's own concept of existence, of meaning, of the universe, and of the mystery of human life."

That sounds wonderful.

On a Hallmark card.

Freelance columnist Bradley R. Gitz, who lives and teaches in Batesville, received his Ph.D. in political science from the University of Illinois.