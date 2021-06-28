Police: 1 dead in North Little Rock shooting

One person is dead after a shooting in North Little Rock early Monday, police said.

Officers responding to a shooting call at 16th and Chandler streets just before 1:30 a.m. found the male victim with a gunshot wound, according to a news release by North Little Rock police. The body of the victim, whose name and age weren’t immediately released, was taken to the state Crime Laboratory for an autopsy.

An investigation is ongoing, police said. The release didn’t indicate whether a suspect had been identified in the killing.