Police beat

by Ashton Eley | Today at 1:00 a.m.

Police say break-in leads to LR arrest

Little Rock police on Saturday morning arrested a woman accused of breaking into another woman's apartment on Labette Manor Drive, according to an arrest report.

Sharee Mayo, 28, was arrested at 5:25 a.m. on charges of residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and refusal to submit.

Mayo went into the woman's apartment and broke a cellphone and television while inside, according to the report. When officers were arresting her, she resisted, the report said.

Mayo was being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.

