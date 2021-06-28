Police say break-in leads to LR arrest

Little Rock police on Saturday morning arrested a woman accused of breaking into another woman's apartment on Labette Manor Drive, according to an arrest report.

Sharee Mayo, 28, was arrested at 5:25 a.m. on charges of residential burglary, first-degree criminal mischief and refusal to submit.

[RELATED: Click here for interactive map + full coverage of crime in Little Rock » arkansasonline.com/lrcrime/]

Mayo went into the woman's apartment and broke a cellphone and television while inside, according to the report. When officers were arresting her, she resisted, the report said.

Mayo was being held at the Pulaski County jail Sunday evening.