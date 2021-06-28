Rock Region Metro to buy its first battery electric buses

Pulaski County's transit agency said Monday it will buy up to five battery electric buses.

The Federal Transit Administration awarded Rock Region Metro a $4.9 million grant. With the funds, Rock Region Metro said it would purchase up to five buses and related battery charging infrastructure.

The buses, manufactured by Proterra, would have a range of 345 miles a day, reducing fuel expenses. The vehicle charging infrastructure can be designed to charge mass transit vehicles on one side and multiple personal vehicles on the other, according to Rock Region Metro.

The goal is for the buses to go into service either in winter or spring 2023. Once they enter service, Rock Region Metro said it will have 31 compressed natural gas buses, up to five battery electric buses and 10 or fewer diesel buses on Pulaski County's streets and roads.