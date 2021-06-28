S. Africa tightens restrictions as virus spikes

JOHANNESBURG -- Battling a fast-increasing surge of covid-19 cases, South Africa has reintroduced tough restrictions, including a ban on alcohol sales and an extended nightly curfew.

The delta variant, first discovered in India, appears to be driving South Africa's new increase, President Cyril Ramaphosa said Sunday night, announcing the return to strict measures.

South Africa recorded more than 15,000 new cases Sunday, including 122 deaths, bringing its total fatalities to near 60,000.

Gauteng, the country's most populous province which includes the largest city, Johannesburg, and the capital, Pretoria, has the brunt of the current surge, accounting for about 66% of new infections.

Health authorities are concerned that the country's eight other provinces are likely to soon see spikes in cases to match those in Gauteng, where hospitals are running short of covid-19 beds and patients are being taken to health facilities in other provinces.

Neighboring Zimbabwe, Namibia and Mozambique are also fighting growing numbers of cases, hospitalizations and deaths.

"Once again, we find ourselves at a defining moment in our fight against this disease," Ramaphosa said in an address broadcast nationally in which he said all public gatherings would be banned for two weeks, except for funerals, which can only be attended by 50 people.

"Let us call on every bit of strength we have, let us summon our reserves of courage, and hold firm until this wave, too, passes over us," Ramaphosa said. "We have climbed many hills before, and we will climb this one, too."

South Africa's vaccination rate is slowly picking up speed. By Sunday, 2.7 million people had received a least one jab. More than 950,000 of South Africa's 1.25 million health care workers have been vaccinated, Ramaphosa said.

South Africa aims to vaccinate 67% of its 60 million people by February 2022.

THAILAND STRUGGLES

In Thailand, a sharp rise in virus cases prompted the capital, Bangkok, to announce a ban on indoor dining and gatherings of more than 20 people, in addition to the closure of construction sites and the sealing off of workers' quarters in Bangkok and nine other provinces.

The measures will remain for 30 days.

Thailand reported 3,995 confirmed cases and 42 dead in the past 24 hours. The numbers have doubled recently, and health officials blame a lack of cooperation from migrant workers employed in construction and in factories.

"Camps were closed but workers sneaked out to markets and communities, and spread the disease," Apisamai Srirangson, spokesperson for the Center for COVID-19 Situation Administration, said Friday. She said that "bubble and seal" disease control measures had proved successful within 28 days in handling clusters in Samut Sakhon province, south of Bangkok, but not in the capital.

The situation has become critical as the number of hospital beds in Bangkok for seriously ill covid-19 patients is running short despite the creation of several field hospitals. Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha said Friday that a proposal for a seven-day curfew for all of Bangkok has been rejected for the time being.

Authorities, meanwhile, are planning to go ahead with a plan to allow fully vaccinated foreign tourists to visit the southern resort island of Phuket without undergoing a 14-day quarantine that is otherwise mandatory. Thailand is anxious to begin the recovery of its lucrative tourism industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic and consequent travel restrictions.

Thailand has administered around 8.66 million vaccine doses, with around 9% of its 69 million people receiving at least one shot. Prayuth says Thailand now has agreements that will ensure enough vaccine for about 70% of its population by the end of the year.

BALKANS SHIPMENT

North Macedonia on Sunday received a shipment of 500,000 doses of Chinese Sinovac vaccines that will allow authorities to continue mass immunization in the country, which has slowed over the past two weeks because of vaccine shortages.

The vaccine shipments arrived at the country's main airport on two planes.

North Macedonia received another shipment of more than 100,000 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines through the Covax system Saturday.

The small Balkan country had struggled earlier with vaccine shortages, and mass immunization had begun in early May after North Macedonia received a shipment of 200,000 Sinopharm vaccines.

Nearly 25% of the country's 2.1 million people have been vaccinated with at least one dose so far.

The spread in North Macedonia has drastically slowed down this month and authorities have decided to ease almost all restrictions by removing a curfew, and allowing bars and restaurants to organize weddings and other celebrations with 50% of normal capacity. Protective masks are mandatory only indoors.

Health authorities in North Macedonia recorded only four cases of new infections on Sunday. So far, there have been more than 155,600 confirmed coronavirus cases and nearly 5,500 deaths since the start of the pandemic

BRAZIL INVESTIGATION

In Brazil, a government-allied lawmaker dragged President Jair Bolsonaro to the center of a scandal of alleged irregularities in the purchase of a covid-19 vaccine for the country's immunization campaign.

Lower house representative Luis Miranda, speaking late Friday at a congressional committee probing Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic, said he personally warned the president about pressures for the purchase of Covaxin vaccine.

During the conversation, as described by Miranda, Bolsonaro blamed his leader in the lower house, Ricardo Barros, for meddling in the Health Ministry, but didn't stop the purchase of the shots.

The senate inquiry into Bolsonaro's handling of the pandemic is investigating alleged irregularities in negotiations for the Covaxin shot from Bharat Biotech International Ltd. The Health Ministry signed a contract to purchase 20 million doses for $325 million.

This is the first time that senators investigating the government's response to the pandemic have started probing corruption allegations involving Bolsonaro. Up until now they were more focused on delays in vaccine purchases and the government's touting of unproven covid-19 treatments.

The government media office didn't immediately respond to requests for comment outside business hours. Barros said on his Twitter account that he hasn't participated in any negotiations regarding the purchase of Covaxin vaccines and that the investigation will prove this.

Information for this article was contributed by Mogomotsi Magome, Andrew Meldrum and Konstantin Testorides of The Associated Press and by Leonardo Lara and Walter Brandimarte of Bloomberg News (TNS).

A construction site sits empty in Bangkok, Thailand, Friday, June 25, 2021. As Thailand has struggled unsuccessfully to lower the number of new COVID-19 cases and related deaths during its third and worst wave of coronavirus infections, the government on Friday ordered the camps where construction workers are housed in Bangkok and other hard-hit areas to be shut for a month and the workers kept inside to help stop the spread of the disease. (AP Photo/Sakchai Lalit)