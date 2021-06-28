Schools revisit policies on extra paid leave

School district employees are less apt to receive extra paid leave for the 2021-22 school year in response to the covid-19 pandemic, administrators say.

"Last year, teachers and students faced uncertainty as covid-19 spread across our country and schools," said Leslee Wright, Bentonville communications director.

Many districts provided limited paid leave in addition to accrued traditional leave last year for staff who were required to isolate or quarantine and couldn't fulfill job duties remotely because of covid-19 protocols, administrators said.

Districts funded the leave through a combination of operations money and state and federal Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security Act funding, administrators said.

"The same protections pertaining to sick leave won't be available for staff in this coming year," Wright said of Bentonville. "Staff members who are fully vaccinated will not be required to quarantine should they be exposed to the covid-19 virus."

Fort Smith, Rogers and Springdale are also returning to traditional leave policies, administrators said.

Fayetteville is reviewing policies for the 2021-22 school year and will have some recommendations soon, said Greg Mones, human resources director.

"I feel our current district sick leave policy is generous," said Kim Forester, Bentonville's Osage Creek Elementary School principal, adding she was vaccinated at a district-hosted clinic in January.

Easy access to the covid-19 vaccine and fewer people becoming ill with the virus are allowing area districts to work toward more traditional operations for the upcoming school year, administrators said.

"Our goal is to enjoy a traditional school year, characterized by face-to-face teaching, music concerts and athletic events," Wright said. "To do this, we need for our students and staff, who are able, to get vaccinated against covid-19."

Among Bentonville School District staff, 75% are vaccinated. Fayetteville has 94% of staff vaccinated and Rogers has 80% of staff vaccinated, administrators said. Fort Smith doesn't track the number of vaccinated employees at this time, said Christina Williams, public information coordinator.

Kendra Clay, general counsel for the Springdale district, said about 1,900 staff members were vaccinated through district-organized clinics. Another 400 had been vaccinated by outside entities as of April 1, she said. The district has about 3,000 employees.

Given the turnover that happens each year, it's unclear whether staff who were vaccinated last school year are the same employees returning next school year, Clay said.

Ashley Siwiec, communications director for the Rogers district, said officials hope the need for staff quarantines will be minimal given the wide availability of the vaccine.

The Bentonville, Fayetteville, Fort Smith, Rogers and Springdale school districts employ about 11,000 people combined, according to administrators.

Districts experienced pandemic-related absences to varying degrees last school year, administrators said.

Springdale, the state's largest district, had 3,745 days absent related to the pandemic.

"It is difficult to calculate the total financial impact of covid-19 illnesses and quarantines from the past school year," said Mones of the Fayetteville district.

Districts will continue to monitor the vaccination rates and number of positive cases in the area for further decision-making in support of staff for the 2021-22 school year, administrators said. Guidance from the Arkansas Department of Health, the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will inform future decisions.

Instructor Sarah Tucker gives a lesson to students, Monday, June 21, 2021 at Osage Creek Elementary School in Bentonville.

Instructor Ashlee Lunsford (second from left) helps Gloria Decker, 6, with a stretch also shown with Dafnne Amador, 6, (right), Monday, June 21, 2021 at Osage Creek Elementary School in Bentonville.