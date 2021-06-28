State Board of Education approves more school districts' remote learning plans

The Arkansas Board of Education at a special meeting Monday approved remote instruction plans for the coming school year that were submitted by 60 school districts of all sizes and located in all parts of the state.

The districts receiving plan approval — including Little Rock and North Little Rock — are the third round of school systems to get waivers of some state laws and rules that are necessary to provide online instruction to families who choose to learn away from the traditional classroom.

A total of 152 of Arkansas’ 262 traditional school districts and open-enrollment charter school systems have asked for approval of their remote learning plans and accompanying waivers for the 2021-2022 school year and for one or two years beyond.

More than 40 applications were approved in two earlier rounds before the Education Board. As many as 50 applications are still pending and will likely be presented to the Education Board for action by the middle of July, Stacy Smith, a state deputy education commissioner, told the board Monday.

Plans were approved Monday for the following districts that are grouped, when applicable, by their consortiums.

They are:

Tri-Region consortium

• Hillcrest

• Jackson County

• Sloan Hendrix

• Southside in Independence County

• Mammoth Springs

• Midland

• Cave City

• Izard County

• Blytheville

• Valley View

Dawson Education Service Cooperative consortium

• Lake Hamilton

• Harmony Grove in Saline County

Wilbur D. Mills Education Cooperative consortium

• Riverview

• McCrory

• Carlisle

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative consortium

• Danville

• Dover

• Mayflower

• Guy-Perkins

Northwest Arkansas Education Cooperative consortium

• Farmington

Virtual Arkansas for secondary schools

• Hermitage

• Poyen

• Harmony Grove in Ouachita County

• Clinton

• Crossett

• Omaha

• Gravette

• Nevada

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative consortium

• Booneville

• Clarksville

• Charleston

• Mulberry/Pleasant View

• Cedarville

• Magazine

• Ozark

• Mansfield

Districts

(Offering online remote instruction independent of any consortium)

• Hoxie

• Junction City

• Paragould

• Yellville

• Searcy County

• Hackett

• Greenwood

• Ouachita River

• Little Rock

• Bradford

• North Little Rock

• Batesville

• Flippin

• Greenbrier

• Western Yell

• Cutter Morning Star

• Westside Consolidated in Craighead County

• Searcy

• Mountain Home

• Alpena

• Vilonia

• Greene County Tech

• Bay

• Concord