TRACK AND FIELD

McLeod 8th at Jamaican Trials

Omar McLeod, the former University of Arkansas NCAA champion and 2016 Olympic gold medalist in the 110-meter hurdles, failed to qualify for the Tokyo Olympics at the Jamaican Trials on Sunday at the National Stadium in Kingston.

McLeod, the heavy favorite to win the final after having the top time in the qualifying round, hit the first hurdle with his right foot. He managed to stay upright but was knocked off stride and never recovered.

After slowing down following the final hurdle, McLeod finished last among the eight entrants in 16.22 seconds.

The top three finishers at the Jamaican Trials qualify for the Olympics.

Ronald Levy won in 13.10 seconds with LSU senior Damion Thomas second (13.11) and Hansel Parchment third (13.16). Arkansas freshman Phillip Lemonious finished fourth in 13.22.

McLeod posted on his Twitter account that he began suffering from severe cramps in his calves before the race. He said that panic was among his reactions, but that he tried to compete the best he could.

It was reported that McLeod will miss the Tokyo Games unless the Jamaican Athletic Federation changes its usual policy of sending the top three finishers in each event.

"I do not know what will happen," McLeod, who ran 13.04 in Saturday night's prelims, said in his Twitter post. "But I am hoping and praying I get a chance to go defend that title."

Razorbacks junior Kris Hari finished second in the 100 at the Danish Trials, running a career-best 10.22. The Olympic qualifying standard is 10.05, but Hari will be able to compete in Tokyo as a member of the Danish 400-meter relay team.

Arkansas sophomore Daszay Freeman also competed in the Jamaican Trials and finished fifth in the 100-meter hurdles in 13.09.

Razorbacks senior Kennedy Thomson competed at the Canadian Trials and finished fifth in the 1,500 in 4:22.25.

-- Bob Holt

ASU's Vandeput wins gold in Brussels

Babette Vandeput, a two-time Sun Belt Conference champion and Arkansas State track and field alumna, won a gold medal Sunday at the Belgian Championships in Brussels.

Vandeput came in first in the discus with a distance of 168-9.0 on her sixth throw. Her mark was the best by over a meter.

FOOTBALL

ASU adds a pair of verbal commits

Arkansas State University football added a pair of Florida prospects to its Class of 2022 on Sunday in wide receivers Daverrick Jenkins and Benson Prosper. Their verbal commitments mark the fourth and fifth in the Red Wolves' upcoming recruiting class.

Jenkins, 6-2, and from Miami Northwestern, is a 3-star prospect, per 247Sports.com. He chose ASU over offers from Mississippi State, Penn State and Appalachian State and Buffalo, among others. Prosper is also a 3-star recruit who plays at Hialeah (Fla.) Champagnat Catholic. His list of offers includes Louisville, Ole Miss and Coastal Carolina.

With their commitments, the pair of receivers mark three commits for the Red Wolves this weekend, following 3-star St. Louis defensive lineman Ashtin Rustemeyer, who announced his intention to play in Jonesboro on Saturday.