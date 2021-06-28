Stop the Violence salutes three people

Arkansas Stop the Violence honored three people Sunday for their community service.

They are:

• Pastor of the year: The Rev. Eric Howard, pastor of First Baptist Church of McAlmont. The church gives food boxes and clothes and works diligently with substance abuse programs providing spiritual guidance.

• Officer of the year: Rodney Thomas, who works with the Evangelist Temple Church Of God In Christ in giving out food boxes. As a North Little Rock police officer, he works with the shop-with-a-cop program to give toys to children in need.

• Man of the year: Kevin Hunt. He dropped out of school and got into trouble, but later on he went back and got his GED, graduated from Philander Smith College with honors and got a master's degree with honors. Now, he runs a nonprofit group called Inspiring Other People.