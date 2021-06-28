Super Quiz: Fictional Kings

He is a fictional clothes-wearing elephant king.

He led the Knights of the Round Table.

The king of the gods of Mount Olympus.

He is the son of Mufasa in "The Lion King."

He is described as "above all High Kings in Narnia."

The Hobbits called him Strider.

In Greek mythology, he is king of the island of Ithaca.

He is king of the African nation of Wakanda.