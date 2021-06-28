Travelers hold off Naturals in slugfest

SPRINGDALE — Arkansas put together one of their top offensive performances of the season, but also got stellar pitching when needed to hold on for an 11-10 victory over Northwest Arkansas in Class AA-Central action Sunday afternoon at Arvest Ballpark.

The Travelers banged out a season-high 16 hits and matched a season-best with four homers. But they needed big outs from closer Darin Gillies to slam the door.

Gillies struck out Freddy Fermin with two on to end the top of the eighth and preserve the Travs’ one-run lead. He retired the Naturals in order in the ninth for his eighth save. Gillies got some help from center fielder Connor Lien, who made a tremendous leaping catch at the wall to take away extra bases for Dairon Blanco.

Six different Travelers had two hits each led by two home runs from shortstop Jordan Cowan and a grand slam from left fielder Jake Scheiner. Scheiner’s slam, his 10th homer of the season, highlighted a five-run top of the fourth inning that gave Arkansas an 8-5 lead it never relinquished.

Arkansas Manager Collin Cowgill praised the offense but pointed out a pair of miscues late could have cost his team.

“We swung the bats extremely well. … On the flip side, I think we coulda done a little bit better playing defense,” Cowgill said. “We made some crucial errors there in the eighth inning that could have been costly for us especially against a good lineup.

“But for the most part, our guys executed on the mound. Our starter was good through two, but then he lost a little steam there. But he hasn’t gone over 55 pitches all year so that was kinda new territory there. Those guys on the back end preserved the win for us.” Northwest Arkansas (22-23) scored three times in the bottom of the eighth aided by a pair of Travelers (24-23) errors to pull within 11-10. But Gillies came on with the tying run at third to get the final out of the inning.

The game was delayed following a lightning strike near the stadium.

Arkansas initially took the field but was ordered back to the dugout by the umpires. After some discussion, the decision was made to continue. The teams played through a downpour for a couple of minutes in the top of the ninth.

Northwest Arkansas Manager Scott Thorman said the delay was to talk and make sure it was safe to continue.

“The safety of our players is more important than a half-inning of baseball,” Thorman said. “We were trying make sure everybody was taken care of until everybody was satisfied that everything was all right.” Thorman was pleased with his team’s fight, despite being down much of the day.

“There was some good things, some bad things and some things,” Thorman said. “What I did like was the way our guys competed to the very last out in a game that kinda got lop-sided a few times.” The Naturals scored five times in the bottom of the third to erase and early 3-0 deficit. Designated hitter MJ Melendez had the big blow, a go-ahead three-run home run. It was his 13th of the season to tie him for the Class AA-Central lead.

Blanco went 3-for-5 and scored twice to pace the Naturals’ 11-hit attack. Melendez added two hits and a team-high 4 RBI.

Box score

ARKANSAS AB R H BI NW ARK. AB R H BI Honeymn, 1b 4 2 2 1 Dugan, 2b 5 2 2 0 J. Morgan, c 5 1 2 1 Witt Jr., ss 4 1 0 1 Scheiner, lf 5 1 1 4 Pratto, 1b 2 1 1 1 Wrenn, dh 5 1 1 1 Melendez, dh 5 1 2 4 Cowan, ss 5 2 2 3 Fermin, c 4 0 1 0 Rizzo, 2b 5 1 2 1 Merrell, 3b 5 0 0 0 Masters, 3b 4 1 2 0 Blanco, lf 5 2 3 0 T-Williams,rf 2 1 1 0 Perkins, cf 5 1 1 1 Lein, ph-cf 3 0 1 0 Martin, rf 3 2 1 2 Kopach, cf/rf 4 1 2 0 TOTALS 42 11 16 11 TOTALS 34 10 11 9 Arkansas....................111 502 010 — 11 16 2 NW Arkansas...............005 010 130 — 10 11 1 E — Masters, Merrill. DP — Arkansas 1, NW Arkansas

LOB — Arkansas 11, NW Arkansas 7. 2B — Morgan, Lein, Masters. 3B — Dugan. HR — Cowan (2), Scheiner (10), Melendez (13). SF — Wrenn. SB — Martin, Pratto.

ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO Martinez 2 2/3 4 5 5 1 3 Gomez W, 1-0 1 0 0 0 0 0 Anderson 1 1/3 3 1 1 1 0 Kerr 1 1 0 0 0 1 Stryfeler 1 1 1 1 2 2 Duron 2/3 2 3 1 1 0 Gillies S, 8 1 1/3 0 0 0 0 3 NW ARKANSAS IP H R ER BB SO Zerpa L, 0-2 3 8 8 8 3 4 Nunez 2 2/3 4 2 2 0 5 Snider 1 1/3 1 0 0 2 1 Watson 1 3 1 1 0 1 Sanabria 1 0 0 0 0 2 HBP — by Zerpa (Morgan); by Anderson (Pratto). Umpires — Home: Dobson; First: Presley-Murphy; Third: Carroll. Time — 3:46. Attendance — 2,736.

Standings

NORTH DIVISION

W L Pct. GB

Wichita (MIN) .............28 20 .583 — Tulsa (LAD) .................27 20 .574 —

Arkansas (SEA) ....... 24 23 .511 3½ NW Arkansas (KC) ... 22 23 .489 4½

Springfield (STL) ........16 31 .34011½

SOUTH DIVISION

W L Pct. GB

Frisco (TEX) ................31 16 .660 — San Antonio (SD) .......23 24 .489 8 Corp. Christi (HOU) ....22 26 .458 9½ Midland (OAK) ............22 26 .458 9½ Amarillo (ARI) .............21 27 .43810½

SUNDAY’S GAMES

Arkansas 11, NW Arkansas 10

Tulsa 6, Springfield 3 Wichita 3, Midland 0 Corpus Christi 4, Amarillo 2 Frisco 4, San Antonio 3

TODAY’S GAMES

No games scheduled

