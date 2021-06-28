UA's Brooks faints, can't complete heptathlon

EUGENE, Ore. --Taliyah Brooks, an NCAA champion at the University of Arkansas who lives in Fayetteville, fainted in the excessive heat and wasn't able to complete the heptathlon Sunday during the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials at Hayward Stadium.

After Brooks was assisted off the track in a wheelchair and received medical treatment, her request to re-enter competition for the javelin and 800 meters Sunday night was granted by the USATF Games Committee. But Brooks, who had fainted while warming up for the javelin, decided to withdraw from the competition.

Brooks scored 4,908 points through five of the heptathlon's seven events and was in fourth place after she began Sunday's completion by going 20 feet, 10 1/2 inches.

All events Sunday afternoon were delayed until the evening with temperatures reaching 108 degrees.

Fans were filing into the stadium for the headline races of the final day of Olympic qualifying when, at around 5 p.m. Central, the track announcer came onto the PA system and said action was being suspended due to extreme heat. He asked all spectators to evacuate.

A USA Track and Field official told NBC that temperatures on the surface of the track exceeded 150 degrees.

The program was scheduled to resume at 8:30 p.m. PDT. Among those still waiting to secure spots in the Olympics were Noah Lyles in the men's 200, and Dalilah Muhammad and Sydney McLaughlin, who were set to face off in the women's 400 hurdles.

Earlier, JuVaughn Harrison won the high jump, contested under cloudless skies in 105-degree temperatures. Harrison was also entered in the long jump, which had been pushed back to the evening.

A record heat wave settled in over the Pacific Northwest for the second day, with the temperature in Portland, two hours north on Interstate 5, reaching an all-time record of 110.

With the humidity, Eugene felt like 113 in mid-afternoon. Third-place high jump finisher Shelby McEwen called the heat "mind blowing."

"It's crazy. I wasn't expecting it to be this humid," he said. "We just had to be mentally locked in, mentally prep ourselves for it, stay hydrated and go out and get the job done."

The men's 5,000 took place at 10 a.m. in a nod to the forecast, which since early last week had predicted triple-digits over the weekend. In temperatures reaching 90 degrees on the track, Paul Chelimo fended off a pair of runners for a 0.19-second victory.

"Honestly," Chelimo said, "I wanted it a bit hotter."

Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reporter Bob Holt contributed to this article.

A sign displaying the current temperature is shown after events were postponed due to high heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore.(AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Heat waves come off the track as Annie Kunz walks to the heptathlon long jump at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

A sign displaying the current temperature is shown after events were postponed due to high heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Photographers take pictures of an onfield sign displaying the current temperature after events were postponed due to high heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Fans gets spay with water after events were postponed due to high heat at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. (AP Photo/Ashley Landis)

Fans pose for a picture near a sign displaying the current temperature at the U.S. Olympic Track and Field Trials Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Eugene, Ore. Events were postponed until later in the day due to high heat. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)