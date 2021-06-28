Washington County marriage licenses

June 17
Ronnie Dean Barnett, 24, and Jordan Michelle Larsen, 25, both of Prairie Grove
James Floyd Daniels, 51, and Susan Janette Daniels, 50, both of Springdale
Dudley Ray Malburg, 59, and Dana Lynn Hall, 56, both of Ottawa, Kan.
Carlos Yobanny Umana Calderon, 23, and Michelle Leigh Hutchins, 30, both of Springdale
Christopher Ray Ward, 47, and Debbie Sue Ramos, 46, both of Fort Smith
June 18
David Allen Broadie, 44, and Brandy Jo Wilkerson, 43, both of Springdale
Logan Jeffrey Carr, 21, and Katie Lynn Patton, 19, both of Springdale
Donald Richard DuRousseau, 65, and Mounira Hanafi, 60, both of Fayetteville
Gilbert Gary Ellinger, 33, Fort Smith, and Destiny Ray Rodgers, 19, Rogers
Bodhi Alan Hays, 28, and Shania Christine Rogers, 25, both of Prairie Grove
Helton Jeur, 26, and Toream Jude, 32, both of Springdale
Justin Cole Myers, 26, and Kyla LeeAnn Kompkoff, 24, both of Wesley
Juan Carlos Nino Patino, 22, and Cindy Guadarrama, 23, both of Springdale
Yuniel Rodriguez Alfonso, 36, and Elisa Corrales Gonzalez, 34, both of Springdale
Nicholas Thomas Smith, 30, and Madilynn Rose Maday, 28, both of Fayetteville
Ikechukwu Chukwuemeka Umez-Eronini, 29, and Chandis Yvonne Raven Vaughan, 27, both of Springdale
Jason Royal Viator, 41, and Scarlett Abbott, 46, both of Fayetteville
Blake Michael Williams, 20, and Jelaina Keiann Payton, 18, both of Fayetteville
Mathias Lawrence Zastrow, 29, Pasadena, Calif., and Juliet Catherine Bertolucci, 29, Los Angeles
June 21
Winston Champ Cagle, 27, and Morgan Adrianna Boatright, 28, both of Fayetteville
Brandon Marquis Coney, 29, and Nuria Lissette Aguilar, 39, both of Fayetteville
Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan, 35, and Shampres Genisa Curtis, 27, both of Fayetteville
Francisco Antonio Luna-Hernandez, 27, and Carla Liliana Garcia, 20, both of Springdale
Michael Keith May, 33, and Kimmery Lauren Kobe, 33, both of Fayetteville
Timothy Ryan Raz, 41, and LaFawnda LaShelle Wright, 37, both of Fayetteville
Franciso Albino Rodriguez Montero, 36, and Alba Carolina Batres Flores, 23, both of Springdale
Hector Dejesus Romero, 41, and Ana Luz Mancia, 43, both of Springdale
June 22
Jeremy Daniel Engelhardt, 37, Springdale, and Tracy Joanne Thompson, 37, Bentonville
BJ Joseph Lanje Janje, 19, and Kathy Bikajle, 24, both of Springdale
June 23
Zachary Brock Hall, 23, and Lauren Elizabeth Schrader, 23, both of Cave Springs
Adam Zvanut Hasik, 30, and Elizabeth Jordan Young, 33, both of Springdale
Raul Omar Saenz Alvarez, 28, and Jessica Rua-Medrano, 28, both of Springdale
Christopher Ray Spears, 31, and Emily May Williams, 24, both of Springdale
Drew Michael Stophlet, 34, and Heidi Hibbard, 26, both of Fayetteville
Khoa Nguyen Dang Tran, 22, Gentry, and Nguyen Phuc Thi Bui, 21, Fayetteville