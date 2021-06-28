Washington County marriage licenses

June 17

Ronnie Dean Barnett, 24, and Jordan Michelle Larsen, 25, both of Prairie Grove

James Floyd Daniels, 51, and Susan Janette Daniels, 50, both of Springdale

Dudley Ray Malburg, 59, and Dana Lynn Hall, 56, both of Ottawa, Kan.

Carlos Yobanny Umana Calderon, 23, and Michelle Leigh Hutchins, 30, both of Springdale

Christopher Ray Ward, 47, and Debbie Sue Ramos, 46, both of Fort Smith

June 18

David Allen Broadie, 44, and Brandy Jo Wilkerson, 43, both of Springdale

Logan Jeffrey Carr, 21, and Katie Lynn Patton, 19, both of Springdale

Donald Richard DuRousseau, 65, and Mounira Hanafi, 60, both of Fayetteville

Gilbert Gary Ellinger, 33, Fort Smith, and Destiny Ray Rodgers, 19, Rogers

Bodhi Alan Hays, 28, and Shania Christine Rogers, 25, both of Prairie Grove

Helton Jeur, 26, and Toream Jude, 32, both of Springdale

Justin Cole Myers, 26, and Kyla LeeAnn Kompkoff, 24, both of Wesley

Juan Carlos Nino Patino, 22, and Cindy Guadarrama, 23, both of Springdale

Yuniel Rodriguez Alfonso, 36, and Elisa Corrales Gonzalez, 34, both of Springdale

Nicholas Thomas Smith, 30, and Madilynn Rose Maday, 28, both of Fayetteville

Ikechukwu Chukwuemeka Umez-Eronini, 29, and Chandis Yvonne Raven Vaughan, 27, both of Springdale

Jason Royal Viator, 41, and Scarlett Abbott, 46, both of Fayetteville

Blake Michael Williams, 20, and Jelaina Keiann Payton, 18, both of Fayetteville

Mathias Lawrence Zastrow, 29, Pasadena, Calif., and Juliet Catherine Bertolucci, 29, Los Angeles

June 21

Winston Champ Cagle, 27, and Morgan Adrianna Boatright, 28, both of Fayetteville

Brandon Marquis Coney, 29, and Nuria Lissette Aguilar, 39, both of Fayetteville

Mohamed Abdirahman Hassan, 35, and Shampres Genisa Curtis, 27, both of Fayetteville

Francisco Antonio Luna-Hernandez, 27, and Carla Liliana Garcia, 20, both of Springdale

Michael Keith May, 33, and Kimmery Lauren Kobe, 33, both of Fayetteville

Timothy Ryan Raz, 41, and LaFawnda LaShelle Wright, 37, both of Fayetteville

Franciso Albino Rodriguez Montero, 36, and Alba Carolina Batres Flores, 23, both of Springdale

Hector Dejesus Romero, 41, and Ana Luz Mancia, 43, both of Springdale

June 22

Jeremy Daniel Engelhardt, 37, Springdale, and Tracy Joanne Thompson, 37, Bentonville

BJ Joseph Lanje Janje, 19, and Kathy Bikajle, 24, both of Springdale

June 23

Zachary Brock Hall, 23, and Lauren Elizabeth Schrader, 23, both of Cave Springs

Adam Zvanut Hasik, 30, and Elizabeth Jordan Young, 33, both of Springdale

Raul Omar Saenz Alvarez, 28, and Jessica Rua-Medrano, 28, both of Springdale

Christopher Ray Spears, 31, and Emily May Williams, 24, both of Springdale

Drew Michael Stophlet, 34, and Heidi Hibbard, 26, both of Fayetteville

Khoa Nguyen Dang Tran, 22, Gentry, and Nguyen Phuc Thi Bui, 21, Fayetteville