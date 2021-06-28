Washington County restaurant inspections

Critical violations are those factors leading to food-borne illness and must be corrected immediately. Noncritical violations relate to maintenance of food operations and cleanliness.

WASHINGTON COUNTY

June 14

E-Z Mart Food Store

2803 Main St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage in the bathroom. Boxes of DayQuil and Bayer aspirin expired May 2021. No test strips.

Fayetteville Town Center

15 W. Mountain St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hot water to handwashing sink in the kitchen. Ice scoops stored on top of the ice machine. No test strips for the dishwasher. No trash can with a lid in the employee bathrooms.

Grub's Uptown

3467 N. Shiloh Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Cut tomato and lettuce temping at 50 degrees. No time stamp for temperature control. No thermometers in prep refrigerators.

Hunan Manor Wedington

1147 N. Tahoe Place, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Raw eggs stored over chopped onions and raw meat stored over oranges in the walk-in cooler. Ranch dressing on the buffet was 53 degrees.

Noncritical violations: No parasite destruction documentation. Sauces, tubs of chicken and chopped vegetables were not date marked. Sushi display box lacks thermometer and prep table refrigerator in kitchen lacks thermometer. No permit posted.

NWA Gyros & Grill

1139 N. Lindell Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chicken being thawed at room temperature. Ice scoop handle is on ice.

Taqueria Mi Hacienda

1501 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: There was no soap for handwashing at the time of inspection. Gloves stored in food items in the refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Tim's Pizza East

1813 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Handwashing sink in front food preparation area lacks employee handwashing notice. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head. Two food employees are wearing bracelets. Service sink is not installed.

Wendy's

2621 E. Mission Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee manager is wearing a wrist watch. Food employee manager lacks a hair restraint for his head while preparing food.

June 15

Catfish Hole

4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: A soft drink without a lid stored over food in the walk-in cooler. Ranch dressing and other items in the walk-in cooler were not date marked.

Don Tomi Tacos

990 W. Sunset Ave., Suite B, Springdale

Critical violations: WD-40 stored on the shelf with food products.

Noncritical violations: None

Gabriela's

330 E. Main St., Farmington

Critical violations: Sour cream at 50 degrees in the prep table and butter at 53 degrees in the prep table refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: None

Swoon Juice Bar

565 W. Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips unavailable at time of inspection.

Wicked Wood Fired Pizza

1946 N. Birch Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Test strips unavailable at time of inspection.

June 16

American Legion Post 27

1195 S. Curtis Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: An open container of corn chips, a container of diced onions, an open container of cubed ice and an open container of shredded cheese for customer self-service lack shielding. Bodily excretions clean-up procedure is lacking.

Big Box Karaoke

115 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Hot water to the front hand sink is 87 degrees. No test strips.

Chili's

772 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee grabbing egg rolls bare hand and putting onto plate for to-go order.

Noncritical violations: None

Lomok I

709 W. Emma Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Hand-washing sinks in food preparation area and in toilet do not have soap. Hand-washing sinks in food preparation area and in toilet do not have paper towels. Chemical sanitizer is not available. Small refrigerator is not plugged, temperature is above 41 degrees. Three-compartment sinks do not have a drain boards. If necessary to keep room free of excessive heat, steam, condensation, vapors, obnoxious odors, smoke and fumes, mechanical ventilation of sufficient capacity shall be provided as specified in 6-304.11 (food preparation area and restroom).

Noncritical violations: Small refrigerator does not have a thermometer. Test strips are not available. Restroom lacks a trash can with lid. Door of restroom lacks a self-closing door. Food preparation area, surfaces of wall shall be smooth and easy to clean. Food preparation area, light intensity is not enough.

Pinpoint

23 N. Block Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Packages of pork rinds with no USDA stamp. No chemical or heat test strips for sanitizer and dishwasher.

Puritan Coffee Bar

657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Employee toilet room door is open.

Schlotzsky's

1919 W. Sunset Ave., Springdale

Critical violations: Shredded lettuce in the cold holding unit is holding at 54 degrees and should be held at 41 degrees or below.

Noncritical violations: None

The Event Group Catering

2418 N. Gregg St., Suite 5, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Chemical spray bottle not labeled.

Tyson Foods SC Cafeteria

2210 Oaklawn Drive, Springdale

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: The seal on the reach in cooler is broken.

Vault

112 W. Center St., Suite B001, Fayetteville

Critical violations: Employee shaving orange peels for garnish with bare hands.

Noncritical violations: No handwashing signage at the bar sink. Drinks made with raw egg whites. Test strips do not match the sanitizer used at the facility. Posted permit expired March 31, 2021.

June 17

Big of Fayetteville

422 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hot water at handwashing sinks in bathroom and bar. No test strips. Handwashing sink drain pipe is discharging onto the floor. No covered trash receptacle in women's restroom. Posted permit expired 3-31-2019.

Colton's Steakhouse

642 E. Millsap Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Thermometers missing in refrigerators in kitchen prep areas. Multiple flies in dry storage and around kitchen. Ants around the counters. Coving is missing on the corners by dry storage.

Eclectic Kitchen

1218 N. Garland Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Air vents above the grill have accumulated grease.

Fat Daddy's Place

20674 Arkansas 59 South, Evansville

Critical violations: Rodent droppings.

Noncritical violations: The outdoor enclosure for the smoker lacks screening in a few spots.

Infusion

416 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer. Test strips did not match the sanitizer.

Los Bobos

404 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Miracle whip is 44 degrees in large refrigerator.

Noncritical violations: Wet clothes are not stored in a sanitizing solution. No test strips.

Mandarin Bistro Chinese Restaurant

708 S. Thompson St., Springdale

Critical violations: Single use gloves on top of the rice being used for preparing fried rice.

Noncritical violations: None

Shot'z

414 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No hot water at the bar handwashing sink. No paper towels at bar handwashing sink. No test strips. Posted permit expired 12-31-2017.

The Mediterranean Food Truck

372 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: Water tank to the food truck is empty. Food truck has no sanitizer for the three-compartment sink.

Noncritical violations: No test strips. Posted permit expired July 31, 2020.

Yeehawg

402 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No paper towels at the bar hand sink. No hot water to handwashing sink in bar and bathrooms. Facility lacks refrigerator thermometer in walk-in cooler. No test strips. No permit posted.

June 18

Guido's Pizza

363-B Henri De Tonti Blvd., Tontitown

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Ice machine shoot has black residue on the surface.

MJ Pizzeria

838 N. 48th St., Suite A, Springdale

Critical violations: Hot water sanitation ware-washing machine is at 145 degrees after five runs through the ware-washing machine. The hot water sanitation shall occur at 160 degrees or above.

Noncritical violations: The can opener knife has food residues on the surface.

Smiley's Smokehouse

514 Martin Luther King Jr. Blvd., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: No test strips at time of inspection.

Sonic

1801 N. Crossover Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: One ceiling tile is removed and condensation is dripping from the air conditioner above the hallway near the manual warewashing area.

Stonebridge Meadows Golf Club

3495 E. Goff Farms Road, Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Food employee is wearing a wrist watch. One food employee lacks a hair restraint for his head.

Walmart Super Center Deli-Bakery

3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: One paper towel dispenser lacked paper towels available. Provide a supply of individual disposable towels or a continuous towel system that supplies the user with a clean towel or a heated-air drying device at each handwashing sink in food preparation area. Previous issue. One of the two handwashing sinks in the bakery area hand cleanser is unavailable due to the end of the filled container being broken.

Noncritical violations: Poultry walk-in refrigerator is not functioning. One food employee is wearing a bracelet and another employee is wearing a wristwatch.

Walmart Super Center Food Store

3919 N. Mall Ave., Fayetteville

Critical violations: None

Noncritical violations: Storage shelf for prepackaged dairy products has condensation dripping from cooling unit above in walk-in refrigerator.

The following establishments had no violations this reporting period:

June 14 -- McDonald's, 520 S. Thompson St., Springdale; On the Hill Nutrition, 609 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville;

June 15 -- Catfish Hole Catering Mobile, 4127 W. Wedington Drive, Fayetteville; Goddard Fayetteville, 3420 W. Mount Comfort Road, Fayetteville; Wendy's, 2000 S. Pleasant St., Springdale

June 16 -- Burton's Creamery Fayetteville, 657 E. Huntsville Road, Fayetteville; Fridha's Mexican Kitchen & Mezcal, 405 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Maple Market, 109 W. Emma Ave., Springdale; Spring Street Grill, 103 Spring St., Springdale; Teeny Tiny Preschool, 10 S. Willow Ave., Fayetteville; The Garden Room, 215 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

June 17 -- Bottle Rocket Subs, 548 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; George's Majestic Lounge, 519 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville; La Michoacana Super Mercado-Store, 812 N. Thompson St., Suite 13, Springdale; Springdale Moose Lodge, 205 W. Apple Blossom Lane, Springdale; Sushi 101, 522 W. Dickson St., Fayetteville

June 18 -- Black Apple Crossing, 321 E. Emma Ave., Springdale; Cajun Kitchen-SE Asian Catering, 4782 N. College Ave., Fayetteville; Elite Nutrition, 1680 N. College Ave., Suite 1, Fayetteville; Springdale Senior Activity and Wellness Center, 203 Park St., Springdale