60 districts get OK on plans for remote learning

The Arkansas Board of Education at a special meeting Monday approved remote-instruction plans for the coming school year that were submitted by 60 school districts of all sizes and located in all parts of the state.

The districts receiving plan approval -- including Little Rock and North Little Rock -- are the third round of school systems to get waivers of some state laws and rules that are necessary to provide online instruction to families that opt to have their students learn away from the traditional classrooms.

A total of 152 of Arkansas' 262 traditional school districts and open-enrollment charter school systems have asked for approval of their remote-learning plans and accompanying waivers for the 2021-2022 school year and for one or two years beyond that.

More than 40 applications were approved in two earlier rounds before the Education Board. As many as 50 applications are still pending and will likely be presented to the Education Board for action by the middle of July, Stacy Smith, a state deputy education commissioner, told the board Monday.

The nine-member Education Board went through 60 applications Monday in just over an hour, approving many of the applications in groups. Board members pulled out only a handful of districts for individual votes when they had questions for district representatives who were attending via the Zoom meeting platform.

"I want to say thank you to the department," board member Ouida Newton of Leola said at the conclusion of the meeting. "These plans are getting better and better. The information I'm looking for is there 99 percent of the time. I appreciate the work the department is doing on the front end to get the information for us."

Sarah Moore, a board member from Stuttgart, echoed the praise, saying the applications "look way different than they did two months ago."

Board members directed their questions to districts -- such as Blytheville, Paragould and Batesville -- in which plans call for teachers to teach both online and in-class students.

Newton said she had received concerns from Batesville teachers about having to simultaneously teach in-class and online students in grades six through 12.

"Starting the year with a negative culture is not a good thing," Newton said. "What are you doing to help with that so this process can be successful?"

Lisa Barber, Batesville's virtual academy coordinator, said training for faculty in online instruction will take place this summer in an effort to provide help to teachers.

Batesville students will have to qualify for the online courses in this coming year by showing grades of C or better and good attendance in their online classes this past year, Barber also said. Very few students are choosing the online option for the coming year. Teachers may have one or two online students in their classes as opposed to the far greater numbers of online students per class last year.

MODES OF INSTRUCTION

Some of the applicant districts are relying on their local education service cooperatives to provide or facilitate an online instruction program for students in the member districts. Other districts are getting the online instruction from outside vendors and organizations such as Virtual Arkansas, Florida Virtual Academy and the Arkansas Public School Resource Center. And some districts are using a combination of instructional providers.

The Northwest Arkansas Education Service Consortium is coordinating the remote instruction for its member districts, including the Farmington School District.

Bryan Law, director of the cooperative, said that real-time or synchronous instruction will occur weekly, but most of the instruction for students will be asynchronous or recorded for later viewing using instruction from the Florida Virtual Academy. Parents want the asynchronous instruction option so as to fit instruction into the family schedule, he said.

The numbers will change, but so far there are only 38 students out of 92,000 students served by the cooperative who have signed up for remote instruction, Law said.

Asked if the Virtual Arkansas organization can meet the needs of the more than 50 districts that are relying on it for middle and high school courses, Don Benton, state assistant commissioner for research and technology, said yes.

"They say they can support anyone and everyone who wants their services," Benton said about Virtual Arkansas. Benton said he is confident in that.

The North Little Rock School District plan calls for contracting with Pearson, an education corporation, to provide the teachers and lessons for remote learners in kindergarten-through-12th grades. To date, 191 students have signed up for the remote learning.

In response to questions about reading, Brouke Reynolds, the district's virtual academy director and testing coordinator, offered assurances that there will be daily live instruction in literacy for pupils in kindergarten through second grades that will be delivered by the Pearson-employed teachers. That instruction will incorporate the science of teaching reading that the state of Arkansas has made a priority in recent years.

LR DISTRICT'S PLAN

The Little Rock district plan drew no questions from the Education Board but was amended by the board to make the duration of the plan three years rather than the requested five years. That's consistent with the one- to three-year duration of remote-learning plans throughout the state.

Education Board member Kathy McFetridge of Springdale called the Little Rock application "very good."

The Little Rock plan is made up of the Ignite Digital Academy for kindergarten-through-sixth grades and Ignite Digital Academy for secondary students.

Little Rock district-employed teachers will be assigned full time to online instruction and will not be juggling to teach both in-classroom and remote students -- which has occurred this past school year. Students and their families can choose synchronous instruction or asynchronous instruction.

While all the proposals presented to the state Education Board to date have been recommended for approval by the Division of Elementary and Secondary Education staff, Smith -- the deputy commissioner -- said some of the 50 remaining may not be recommended. Those districts will decide whether to withdraw or to push for state Education Board approval, Smith said.

The dozens of digital academy proposals that have been submitted to the state come after many Arkansas school systems scrambled this past school year to offer students an online instructional option as a way to combat the spread of the contagious and potentially fatal covid-19 virus.

In January, the Arkansas Division of Elementary and Secondary Education and the state Education Board invited school districts to submit virtual instruction plans for the coming school year.

With that invitation came the offer of waivers of state rules and laws that cap maximum class sizes to no more than 30 students, limit teacher workloads to no more than 150 students, require 120 clock hours of instruction per course and six-hour instructional days, set student attendance requirements, and require a minimum number of recess minutes.

Not all the newly approved plans incorporate all the waivers.