Another crash hampers Tour de France

PONTIVY, France -- Tim Merlier of Belgium powered to victory in the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday when several top contenders hit the ground during another crash-marred day.

Merlier won ahead of his Alpecin-Fenix teammate Jasper Philipsen and Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni. There was a crash in the closing stages when ace sprinter Caleb Ewan's front wheel slid from under him in the final turn. He brought down Peter Sagan with him. Ewan, who won two stages last year, broke his right collarbone and abandoned the three-week race.

Mathieu van der Poel rode safely at the front throughout the day and escaped unscathed to keep the yellow jersey he earned Sunday.

The narrow roads in the stage finale took a toll on many competitors who crashed as the peloton rode at full speed. Last year's runner-up, Primoz Roglic, went down about 5 1/2 miles from the end in the town of Pontivy.

Roglic immediately got back on his bike but lost ground to his main rivals as his Jumbo-Visma teammates tried to pace him back to the peloton. Roglic lost 1 minute, 21 seconds and dropped to 20th overall, 1:35 off the pace.

Saturday's opening stage was marred with two big pileups, including one caused by a spectator. Veteran sports director Marc Madiot from the Groupama FDJ team was furious about the lack of safety on the road.

"Tonight, I don't want to see my son become a professional rider," Madiot said. "My wife does not want to see my son on a bike. It's been years that we are talking about [safety], we need to find solutions. It's not bike racing anymore. One day there will be dead people."

