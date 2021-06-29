Area schools excel in coding contest

Two Northwest Arkansas schools took top honors in the Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition, the Arkansas Department of Education announced Monday.

Hellstern Middle School in Springdale received first place and the Arkansas Arts Academy in Rogers took home second and third place, according to a department news release.

Hellstern won the competition for the second year in a row, according to the release. Students Casey Elliott, Chris Arrue-Martinez, Elijah Reed, Eurel Roman, Reece Stephens and Will Gladden produced the winning submission. Jamie Walker was the team’s teacher adviser.

Each student will receive a $1,000 award, while the school gets a $2,500 award, according to the release.

Arkansas Arts Academy’s Corissa Arnold won second place and Britton Dixon received third place, according to the release. Both will receive a Computer Science for Arkansas-themed prize kit.

The second annual event was offered by the department’s Office of Computer Science, according to the release.

The competition was open to all Arkansas students in grades four through eight. Students participated by emphasizing storytelling, state history and coding, according to the release. The competition allowed students to demonstrate their coding abilities while supporting literary growth and expanding their knowledge of Arkansas history.

This year’s theme was the “Old Gray Lady” and her influential role in Arkansas history, according to the release.

The Old Gray Lady is a moniker for the Arkansas Gazette newspaper, which first went to press in 1819, 17 years before statehood was granted. It lasted 172 years until 1991, when the rival Arkansas Democrat acquired the Gazette’s assets and became the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette. The Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette is its sister publication.

The Old Gray Lady had several editors who influenced Arkansas history, from solidifying the spelling of the state name to influencing political opinions on electoral appointments and racial tolerance, according to the release.

“I am very happy to see that the Arkansas Gazette, which was so important in the founding and history of our state, will continue to live on for future generations through these students’ entries in the Great Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition,” said Donna Lampkin Stephens, School of Communication director with the University of Central Arkansas at Conway. “I commend not only the students who won the competition but also all those who participated.”

Winning entry

View Hellstern Middle School’s winning entry in the Great

Arkansas History Video Game Coding Competition at https://flowlab.io/game/play/1555013Information on how to register and compete for the next competition is available at http://bit.ly/ARCSHistComp.