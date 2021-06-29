Athletes need to champion vaccines

MIAMI -- Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, said adult deaths from covid-19 have become "entirely preventable" due to the effectiveness of vaccinations. A study of government data by The Associated Press reported that, since May, 99.2% of all covid-related deaths have been unvaccinated people.

Curious what Cole Beasley's reaction to that might be.

Fake news?

I wonder the mindset of anyone still holding out against the vaccine -- which is readily available, quick and free -- despite science, evidence and logic begging that we all please come together as Americans on this, at least.

Covid-19 has killed more than 600,000 in the United States thus far, the cure is there, and yet fewer than half of us -- 46.6% -- had been fully vaccinated as of Monday.

Beasley, the Buffalo Bills wide receiver, dubiously volunteered himself as the face of anti-vax nation recently, defiantly saying he will ignore new NFL protocols (agreed to by the players union) that afford freedoms to vaccinated players and restrictions for those unvaccinated.

He is daring the league to fine him. Saying he would rather retire than get vaccinated.

"I'm Cole Beasley and I'm not vaccinated," he declared on social media. "I will be outside doing what I do. I may die of COVID, but I'd rather die actually living."

Or, he could get the vaccine and live while actually not dying.

Instead, it's all about you, right Chief? Don't worry about sending a terrible message to fans. Don't concern yourself with your teammates. Ignore that 99.2% of covid-19 deaths are now unvaccinated folks. Just go ahead and make this all about you and your personal freedom.

Beasley out front on this crusade underlines the idea that sports in general have not done nearly enough to push a pro-vaccine agenda.

Leagues, teams and star players need to do much more to support this pro-science, pro-health cause in the same way they have been on the right side of social and racial justice issues.

Where are all of the public service announcements? In the void of their absence the silence is deafening.

Predictable as summer rain, groups in support of Beasley held small, sad rallies in upstate New York, using screwball logic to make this political, not medical. To turn it into resisting intrusive government as it tries to impinge on your personal freedom to be dumb.

I need to pause here. There are people close to me who are unvaccinated. They have their reasons. They are breaking no laws. I wish them well.

I am not saying you don't have the right to not be vaccinated, although I might suggest you have the civic obligation to be. What I would say to people like Cole Beasley is quit whining if moving forward you have it a bit tougher than those of us who are vaccinated.

If you can't go to certain concerts, take a flight or go on a certain cruise without proof of vaccination.

If you can't leave your team hotel on an NFL road trip.

That's all on you. Every bit of it.

Consider, too: This ain't over.

The Tokyo Olympics set to start July 23 do so on eggshells as covid-19 surges in Japan. Just last week, two members of the arriving Ugandan team tested positive.

There have been a spate of positive tests across the ongoing Copa American soccer tournament.

PGA Tour golfer Jon Rahm recently had to drop out of a tournament he was leading (costing him a $1.7 million check) after testing positive.

Positive tests ruined North Carolina State's chance to reach the College World Series championship.

The Montreal Canadians head coach will miss the first two games of the Stanley Cup Final while quarantining.

The examples of this not being over go on and on.

The need for more of America to be vaccinated continues urgently. The ability of sports to lead is proven. Yet our leagues, teams and star power voices have abdicated responsibility and gone silent.

It is why, in the void, Cole Beasley gets to speak for sports until sports stands up and says otherwise.