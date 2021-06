A 6-year-old boy drowned Tuesday morning in Lake Hamilton, according to authorities.

The Garland County sheriff's office received a call shortly after 11:05 a.m. that the boy had walked away from his home. Authorities responded to the location and talked to neighbors who had video footage of the boy walking toward the lake, said deputy Courtney Kizer, agency spokesperson.

The Lake Hamilton Fire Department found the child's unresponsive body in the lake.

Kizer said the investigation was ongoing.