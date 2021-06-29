Animal shelters were running out of adoptable pets! That was one of the more frequent headlines during the pandemic. Folks trapped at home got lonely and wanted a furry buddy to keep them company.

It's a sweet story. Here's what CNN wrote in October: "When the pandemic first hit, things were looking precarious for pet supply company West Paw's ordinarily steady business. But then people were suddenly spending more time at home, locked inside with their pets. People who'd never owned pets before started adopting them in droves.

"That's resulted in extra attention--and dollars--going toward humanity's best friend."

Who doesn't want to hear about animal shelters emptying, and puppies and kittens finding their forever homes? But fast forward a couple of months, and you might have seen a headline or two about folks surrendering their pandemic pets because they no longer had enough time for them, among other reasons.

One headline sounds better than the other, but what if neither is the case for some animal shelters in Arkansas? What if, locally, it's pretty much business as usual?

David Miles III is director of the North Little Rock Animal Shelter (as well as animal control). He's been in that line of work for 18 years, and from what he told us, the pandemic had surprisingly little impact on his shelter.

In 2020, Mr. Miles said, adoptions were down by a couple hundred, so any national trend of a remarkable increase seemed to miss his shelter. He guesses that might have been because the shelter was closed from March 20 to June 1 and some folks were afraid to get out into public, even if they wanted a new pet.

And when the shelter reopened, people came by to adopt plenty of dogs.

"The most dogs we've had in our adoption line through 2020, or right after June 1, was 10-12 dogs," Mr. Miles said. "Inventory was low because we were one of the only shelters open."

Unsurprisingly, dogs were adopted at a faster rate than cats. They are, after all, man's best friend.

If anybody thought animal adoption rates might be slowing because the pandemic was winding down, that's not entirely true in North Little Rock. And the director told us that things have stayed pretty even so far in 2021.

It's difficult, he said, to determine the exact cause of adoption rates accelerating and declining.

"It's very hard to put percentage points on animals in a shelter. There's so many variables. It's hard to pinpoint what changes in numbers," Mr. Miles said.

"The numbers one year to the next could be really different. It's hard to tell if it's due to the pandemic or other factors."

The same is true for rates of surrendered animals. While USA Today ran headlines like, "Everyone wanted a puppy when the pandemic began, but now those dogs are being returned," the truth has been more complicated than that locally.

In Fayetteville, the story of minimized pandemic effects on a local animal shelter is similar.

Ryan Gutierrez, the city's animal services programs administrator, said animal intake was lower during the pandemic. In fact, throughout the covid-19 pandemic, the shelter suspended its owner surrender program and instead did its best to reunite dogs or cats with owners outside the shelter and in the field.

Because animal intake levels were down, adoption levels were also on the decline, Mr. Gutierrez explained.

The shelter had a high success rate of assisting people by posting animals on Facebook or having people who found strays hold onto the animals for two days to see if someone would come forward.

For the shelter in Fayetteville, the adoption of both cats and dogs has been steady. Even without the pandemic, spring and summer months usually bring more animals because cats are breeding, and animals are outside more because people are outside more.

As the pandemic winds down, Mr. Gutierrez said things are returning to normal.

If you're considering adopting a pet now that the pandemic is slowing, Mr. Gutierrez recommends making sure you can handle the financial and health responsibilities that come with adding a furry member to the family. Those include physical upkeep, walks, play time with other animals, emotional needs and more, which can be time-consuming.

If you're not ready to love the animal you're looking to bring home, hold off. If you don't think you're ready, wait for a bit and do some more research.

You don't want to be one of the folks surrendering an animal a week or two after you committed to caring for it. That's a painful spot to be in, both for you and the dog or cat that expects you to love it.

(And despite the CDC's reports of a small number of cats and dogs testing positive for covid-19, both Mr. Gutierrez and Mr. Miles said they've not heard of any cases among pets in Arkansas.)

If you think you're ready to seek a furry friend, chances are your animal shelter has one waiting for you. Call first to make sure you're updated on their covid-19 policies. Before long you might just find yourself asking: Who's a good boy? Who's a good boy? Or buying your cat toys it will never play with.