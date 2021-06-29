Condo in 'good shape,' city official said in 2018

SURFSIDE, Fla. -- Despite an engineer's warning of major structural problems, a town building official told board members their Florida high-rise condominium was in "very good shape" almost three years before it collapsed, according to minutes of that meeting released Monday.

The release comes as rescuers continued their search of the collapsed 12-story Champlain Towers South building in Surfside, Fla., for a fifth day. Two more bodies were recovered Monday, bringing the confirmed death toll to 11. More than 150 people are still missing.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=vNsEhSuTXXY]

Authorities said their efforts were still a search-and-rescue operation, but no one has been found alive since hours after the collapse Thursday.

In the Nov. 15, 2018, meeting minutes of the Champlain Towers South board released Monday, Surfside official Rosendo "Ross" Prieto was quoted as saying "it appears the building is in very good shape." That was just over a month after engineering firm Morabito Consultants issued a report describing key flaws in the structure.

The discussion with Prieto came as Champlain Towers was beginning to explore what work was needed under city and county ordinances for the building to meet a 40-year recertification that was to arrive in 2021.

A day later, Prieto told the then-town manager of Surfside he thought the meeting was a success and credited Champlain Towers with getting a good early start on the recertification process.

"The response was very positive from everyone in the room," Prieto wrote in the email, also released by town officials. "All the main concerns over their forty-year recertification process were addressed."

Yet there is no evidence any of the critical concrete structure work ever started, the documents show. Owners of the 136 units had been told earlier this year they would have to pay their share of a $15 million assessment -- $9.1 million of which was major work -- by July 1. That assessment ranged from about $80,000 for a one-bedroom unit to more than $330,000 for a penthouse.

Prieto no longer works at Surfside and efforts to locate him Monday for comment were not successful. Prieto previously told the Miami Herald he didn't remember getting the Morabito report and declined to comment on the November 2018 board meeting.

The minutes were forwarded to Surfside officials Sunday by an attorney for the board, according to the town.

Surfside Mayor Charles Burkett said during a news conference Monday that the minutes of the building board meeting were of some concern but did not elaborate. He said the town continues to gather documentation on the history of Champlain Towers South and inspections of its structural integrity, and is posting them online as they become available.

"We will be 100% transparent," Burkett said.

Burkett insisted Monday that officials would investigate the reasons for the collapse, but he said it was "an issue for another day."

For now, he said, the priorities were searching for survivors and supporting the families of the dead and missing.

DELICATE WORK

At a Monday morning news conference, Miami-Dade Assistant Fire Chief Raide Jadallah, the assistant fire chief of operations for Miami-Dade Fire Rescue, was adamant that officials had not made the grim decision to end search-and-rescue operations and focus on the uncovering of remains.

He also emphasized the complexity of the efforts. This was not a matter of lifting one floor after another to look for survivors, he said, but of sorting through pulverized steel and digging through concrete boulders. In other areas, rescuers have come upon "larger concrete areas that now require heavy machinery," a process that uncovered at least one of the two bodies Monday.

"Every time there's an action, there's a reaction," Jadallah said during the news conference. "It's not an issue of we could just attach a couple of cords to a concrete boulder and lift it and call it a day." Some of the concrete pieces are smaller, the size of basketballs or even baseballs.

Underscoring the risks of the work, he noted that families who rode buses to visit the site Sunday witnessed a rescuer tumble 25 feet down the pile. Workers and victims must both be considered, he said.

"It's going to take time," he said. "It's not going to happen overnight. It's a 12-story building."

Relatives continued their visits Monday. From outside a neighboring building, more than two dozen family members watched teams of searchers excavate the site. Some held onto each other for support. Others hugged and prayed. Some people took photos.

The intense effort includes firefighters, sniffer dogs and search experts using radar and sonar devices.

Early Monday, a crane lifted a large slab of concrete from the debris pile, enabling about 30 rescuers in hard hats to move in and carry smaller pieces of debris into red buckets, which are emptied into a larger bin for a crane to remove. The work has been complicated by intermittent rain showers, but the fires that hampered the initial search have been extinguished.

CAUSE UNKNOWN

While numerous theories have emerged, no definitive cause has been identified in Thursday's collapse.

The Morabito report focused attention on the pool deck, which was found to have waterproofing underneath that had failed, and had been laid flat instead of sloping to drain off water. This threatened not only the concrete slab under the pool but also other structural areas.

"Failure to replace the waterproofing in the near future will cause the extent of the concrete deterioration to expand exponentially," said the report, which also cited "abundant cracking" in concrete columns and beams.

One problem that surfaced back in 2019 involved work at another building adjacent to Champlain Towers South.

"We are concerned that the construction next to [Champlain] is too close," board member Mara Chouela wrote in an email to Prieto in January 2019. The construction work, she added, is "digging too close to our property and we have concerns regarding the structure of our building."

Prieto responded that Surfside didn't have an official role in that issue. "There is nothing for me to check. The best course of action is to have someone monitor the fence, pool and adjacent areas for damage or hire a consultant to monitor these areas," he wrote.

Champlain Towers South resident Steven Rosenthal, who lived on the seventh floor and escaped the collapse, said in a negligence lawsuit filed Sunday by his attorney Robert McKee that there were ample signs of danger.

The building board, the lawsuit says, had warnings and other sources of information years ago indicating "the risk or potential indicators of severe building damage or collapse."

Rosenthal, the lawsuit adds, "lost his home. He lost his personal property obtained over the years. He has been forced into a life with no home or possessions."

Information for this article was contributed by Curt Anderson, Terry Spencer, Russ Bynum, Adriana Gomez Licon, Freida Frisaro, Bobby Caina Calvan, Julie Walker and staff members of The Associated Press; and by Patricia Mazzei, Richard Fausset and Christina Morales of The New York Times.

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Crews work in the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Wilfredo Lee)

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Workers search the rubble at the Champlain Towers South Condo, Monday, June 28, 2021, in Surfside, Fla. Many people were still unaccounted for after Thursday's fatal collapse. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)