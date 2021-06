Marriage Licenses

Shannon Mcclung, 46, and Steve Riddle, 36, both of Hermitage, Tenn.

Carlton Berry, 45, of Jacksonville, and Stacee Martin, 45, of Scott.

Yolanda Aikens, 42, of Mabelvale, and Shannon Harris, 45, of Rayville, La.

Antonio McKinney, 35, and Brandy Massey, 35, both of Little Rock.

Scott Phipps, 30, and Lauren Roddy, 35, both of Little Rock.

Romon Hart, 32, and Tamekia Smith, 28, both of Little Rock.

Kimberly Brown, 40, of Cabot, and Calvin Robinson Jr., 45, of Little Rock.

Ashley Smith, 36, and April Roebuck, 39, both of North Little Rock.

Payton Ciesielski, 24, and Major Lloyd, 28, both of Sherwood.

Nelson Sabillon, 39, and Melissa Castellanos, 34, both of Little Rock.

Pete Dobbins, 45, and Christine Allen, 35, both of Little Rock.

Steffone Breakfield, 26, Moriah Garrett, 24, both of Little Rock.

Jennifer Rowan, 32, and Antonio Vaughn, 36, both of Helena.

Maria Mendez, 42, and Francisco Martinez, 37, both of Little Rock.

Mariah Sheard, 25, and Sedrick Black, 24, both of Little Rock.

Divorces

FILED

21-1998 Jeremy Kasal v. Latasha Kasal.

21-2000 Kimberly Bevel v. Matthew Mays.

21-2001 Sheila Clark v. Eddie McClendon.

21-2006 Jo'Dana Wiley v. Bryan Wiley.

21-2008 Bonnie Thomas v. Jeff Thomas.

21-2009 Rebecca Burkman v. Blake Burkman.

21-2010 Stanley McElroy v. Roy Chandra.

21-2013 Sarah Fortner v. Ryan Broadhead.

20-2015 Gina Williams v. Jerome Williams.

20-2016 Stephen Wylie v. Jamie Wylie.

21-2017 Alicia Solis v. Jesus Solis-Cruz.

21-2019 Margarette Hunter v. Matthew Hunter III.

20-2020 Shayla Stevens v. Curtis Stevens.

GRANTED

19-3910 Nitita Gaddie v. Jeffery Pryor.

20-2212 Landyn Sims v. Joshua Sims.

20-3547 Lidia Castillo v. Damian Yelmo.

21-23 James Chipman v. Trivia Chipman.

21-582 Fawn Surgeoner v. Brian Surgeoner.

21-635 Patricia Thompson v. Jason Thompson.

21-1595 Latoya Bunting v. John Bunting.