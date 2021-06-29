For school plans, some systems team up; others will go it alone

More than half of Arkansas' traditional school districts and open-enrollment charter school systems have applied to the state to provide online instruction to families who opt for remote schooling for their students in the upcoming 2021-22 school year.

The Arkansas Board of Education on Monday approved 60 of the applications and accompanying waivers of some state rules and laws.

Some of the 60 districts have joined together in consortiums through their education service cooperatives or other outlets to provide the online instruction. Other districts will offer the online instruction independently of other districts.

Plans were approved Monday for the following districts that are grouped, when applicable, by their consortiums. They are:

Tri-Region consortium

• Hillcrest

• Jackson County

• Sloan Hendrix

• Southside in Independence County

• Mammoth Springs

• Midland

• Cave City

• Izard County

• Blytheville

• Valley View

Dawson Education Service Cooperative consortium

• Lake Hamilton

• Harmony Grove in Saline County

Wilbur D. Mills Education Cooperative consortium

• Riverview

• McCrory

• Carlisle

Arkansas River Education Service Cooperative consortium

• Danville

• Dover

• Mayflower

• Guy-Perkins

Northwest Arkansas Education Cooperative consortium

• Farmington

Guy Fenter Education Service Cooperative consortium

• Booneville

• Clarksville

• Charleston

• Mulberry/Pleasant View

• Cedarville

• Magazine

• Ozark

• Mansfield

Virtual Arkansas

(for secondary grades)

• Hermitage

• Poyen

• Harmony Grove in Ouachita County

• Clinton

• Crossett

• Omaha

• Gravette

• Nevada

Districts

(These districts are offering online remote instruction independent of any consortium)

• Hoxie

• Junction City

• Paragould

• Yellville

• Searcy County

• Hackett

• Greenwood

• Ouachita River

• Little Rock

• Bradford

• North Little Rock

• Batesville

• Flippin

• Greenbrier

• Western Yell

• Cutter Morning Star

• Westside Consolidated in Craighead County

• Searcy

• Mountain Home

• Alpena

• Vilonia

• Greene County Tech

• Bay

• Concord