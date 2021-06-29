FTC charge against Facebook tossed

WASHINGTON -- A district court in Washington, D.C., on Monday dismissed the Federal Trade Commission's antitrust complaint against Facebook, saying the agency failed to offer enough facts that prove Facebook has monopoly power in the social media industry.

The court did not dismiss the entire case, saying instead that the agency could refile an amended complaint with more details to bolster its case.

"Because this defect could conceivably be overcome by repleading, however, the Court will dismiss only the Complaint, not the case, and will do so without prejudice to allow Plaintiff to file an amended Complaint," the court said in its ruling.

The court also dismissed a similar lawsuit brought by a group of state attorneys general against Facebook, challenging the company's acquisitions of photo-sharing service Instagram and messaging app WhatsApp. The court ruled that the states waited too long past the time Facebook bought the companies in 2012 and 2014, respectively.

The FTC sued Facebook in December, alleging that the tech giant engaged in anticompetitive tactics to buy or kill off its rivals and solidify its dominance in social networking.

The agency didn't immediately have a comment on the ruling and it wasn't known whether it planned to try again.

Facebook, in an e-mailed statement, said "We are pleased that today's decisions recognize the defects in the government complaints filed against Facebook. We compete fairly every day to earn people's time and attention and will continue to deliver great products for the people and businesses that use our services."

In its complaint, the FTC alleges that Facebook controls more than 60% of the social media market. But that figure is too speculative, Judge James Boasberg wrote in his opinion Monday -- the agency must include the metrics and methods it used to determine Facebook's market share.

The case is being closely watched as a test for whether U.S. competition law needs to be overhauled to better address the power and influence of the tech industry. The court's dismissal immediately prompted calls from the tech companies' top critics in Congress to pass legislation that would empower federal regulators, and set the stage for them to dismantle Silicon Valley giants.

"Today's development in the FTC's case against Facebook shows that antitrust reform is urgently needed," tweeted Ken Buck, the top Republican on the House Judiciary antitrust subcommittee. "Congress needs to provide additional tools and resources to our antitrust enforcers to go after Big Tech companies engaging in anticompetitive conduct."

The decision is a boon to Facebook, which has long argued that it operates in a fiercely competitive market, citing the rise of more nascent rivals such as TikTok. But the nation's top antitrust enforcer told a different story, arguing that the company should be broken up because it allegedly buys and bullies its competitors.

Alex Harman, competition policy advocate for Public Citizen, a consumer advocacy group, said the ruling wasn't surprising in that other courts had grappled with and thrown out cases in which consumers weren't charged directly for the services in question.

"Courts really have a hard time with that market definition for some reason," Harman said. "It's Exhibit A for why we need the laws changed."

The court's decision is one of the first reprieves for the tech giant after a series of blows in Washington. Just last week, the House Judiciary Committee advanced several bills that would fundamentally alter the business practices of tech giants including Facebook. And earlier this month, President Joe Biden named one of the industry's top critics, Lina Khan, to lead the FTC.

The court's decision Monday could foreshadow the challenges that Khan may face as she tries to usher in a new era of tougher antitrust enforcement. The U.S. judicial system for decades has maintained a fairly narrow view of what amounts to an antitrust harm.

Information for this article was contributed by Michael Balsamo and Marcy Gordon of The Associated Press.