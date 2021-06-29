Grown: How to renew Arkansas driver’s licenses or transfer from out of state + other FAQs

This story is a part of The Article, your guide to Arkansas news and culture, presented by the Democrat-Gazette. Sign up for The Article's twice-weekly newsletter here or to see stories that have appeared in past newsletters, go here.

Whether moving to the state or in need of a renewal, the process to get a new license may involve a few questions. Here are answers to some of the most important.

When do driver’s licenses need to be renewed?

Standard Arkansas driver’s licenses have an expiration date and must be renewed on or prior to that date to remain valid.

Many Arkansans may also want to switch their driver’s license to a Real ID license before May 3 2023, the date a Real ID will be required to board a plane or visit certain federal facilities. (Go here to learn about how to get one.)

However, standard Arkansas driver’s licenses will remain valid even after May 3, 2023 for state purposes.

How do license renewals work in Arkansas?

Arkansans must go in-person to a state revenue office to renew their standard driver’s license.

A driver will just need to bring their current license for a renewal. If their license has expired, they will still be able to renew.

Do licenses have to be renewed when moving within Arkansas?

Licenses do not need to be renewed after moving within Arkansas, but state law does require Arkansans to notify the state of any change of address within 10 days of moving by writing or visiting a state revenue office.

The state’s database will be updated with the change, and if, for example, law enforcement ran the license number, the current address would come up. If someone wants a new license with the correct address, they can be obtained for $10.

How do people moving from out-of-state transfer their driver’s license?

Someone moving to Arkansas will be able to transfer a license from another state so long as it’s not expired by more than 30 days.

A person would need to bring that license plus a primary document (to see what counts, go here) to a state revenue office to complete the transfer.

How can Arkansans get a replacement for a lost license?

Arkansans can apply online or at a state revenue office for a replacement license, which costs $10. A driver will need either two primary documents or one primary and one secondary document to prove their identity. Go here to see what counts.