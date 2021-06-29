Henderson crash results in fatality

A Henderson man died Saturday afternoon in a one-vehicle crash on U.S. 82 in Henderson, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

Andrew Foster, 47, was driving a 1997 Chevrolet east on the highway just west of Baxter County Road 143 at 3:51 p.m. when the vehicle began to run off the road to the left, the report said. Foster overcorrected and the Chevrolet ran off the right side of the road and struck a culvert, causing it to overturn, the report said.

Conditions at the time of the crash were cloudy and dry, according to the report.