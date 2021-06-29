• Mick Fuller, the police commissioner of New South Wales, Australia, observed that it is "difficult to legislate against idiots" when two naked sunbathers, later fined for violating pandemic restrictions, were rescued after being startled by a deer and getting lost in a national park north of Sydney.

• Richard Krauss, police chief of Milton, N.H., called it "truly just a freak accident" after a 32-year-old man survived a head wound made by a ricocheting bullet fired by his 8-year-old nephew while they were shooting chipmunks.

• Bill de Blasio, the mayor of New York City, promised to increase the number of police officers in Times Square after a man was wounded by a stray shot fired in a "heated argument" in what was described as a dispute between street peddlers.

• Susan Stewart of Lake Charles, La., whose house was damaged by hurricanes Laura and Delta last year, returned home after Team Rubicon, a volunteer organization that mobilizes veterans for disaster recovery efforts, completely restored the home, including a new roof, air conditioning, flooring and electrical work.

• Joseph Tyree, 24, a former Cocke County, Tenn., corrections officer accused of conspiring to have an inmate assaulted, was indicted by a grand jury on conspiracy, misconduct and official oppression charges, the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said.

• Jayvonte Gill, 24, and his 18-year-old brother, Cazzerrick, accused of shooting at Ouachita Parish sheriff's deputies in Louisiana during a vehicle pursuit, were arrested in Vicksburg, Miss., on attempted murder charges, police said.

• Joshua Henley, 32, a youth minister in Evansville, Ind., and a former pastor and volunteer girls basketball coach in Holladay, Tenn., was charged with sexual battery and statutory rape, Benton County, Tenn., District Attorney Matthew Stowe said.

• Willard Smith, 71, of Brent, Ala., who was released from prison in May 2020 after serving 24 years for a rape, is back in jail after being charged with rape and sodomy stemming from an assault reported in October, prosecutors said.

• Teresa Ewins, 55, a San Francisco Police Department commander who oversaw operations in the city's downtown, has been nominated to become the first female police chief of Lincoln, Neb., as well as the first who is openly gay, Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird said.