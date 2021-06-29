Inspired homemakers produce 2,725 masks

After the first covid-19 case was announced in Arkansas, the Jefferson County Extension Homemakers Council began sewing masks.

Jo Ann Carr, the council's community service chairman, wanted to show the residents of Jefferson County that the homemakers care about their well-being, according to a news release.

She discussed sewing masks with the council's board, and they voted to make the Covid-19 Mask Project the main community service project for 2020-21.

All six clubs (Camden Road, Grace Willing Workers, Heart-N-Hands, Lunch Bunch, New Horizons, and Willing Workers of White Hall) participated, according to the release.

Approximately 2,725 masks have been sewn so far. Agencies receiving the free masks include the Department of Human Services, CASA Women's Shelter, Emergency Ambulance Services Inc., Pine Bluff Police Department, White Hall Police Department, University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences, Arkansas Children's Hospital, Voices for Children, the Retired Senior and Volunteer Program, Hope of the Delta and nursing homes.

