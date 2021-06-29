Jury chosen for trial in child-porn, hidden-camera case

Jury selection took about three hours Monday and opening statements are set for this morning in the jury trial of a Rison man on charges that he installed a hidden camera in a bathroom of his home and took nude photographs of a 15-year-old girl.

The jury of seven women and five men, along with one alternate, was released about 3:30 p.m. Monday with orders to report back to the courthouse by 8:15 a.m. today.

"There'll be coffee and maybe even doughnuts if you're living right," Chief U.S. District Judge D. Price Marshall Jr., who is presiding over the trial, said as he excused the jury for the day.

In 2019, a grand jury charged Matthew Caleb McCoy, 30, with two counts of production of child pornography in connection with nude images of the girl that a detective found on flash drives at McCoy's house, according to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 10, 2019. If convicted, McCoy faces as much as 30 years in prison.

The indictment, which was handed up Feb. 5, 2019, said the photos of the girl were taken on or about Oct. 15, 2017. The trial is expected to conclude by Thursday with the case going to the jury for deliberations either Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning according to Marshall.

According to a probable cause affidavit attached to a criminal complaint filed Jan. 10, 2019, by FBI Agent Daniel J. Turner, a member of the agency's Child Exploitation Task Force, on Dec. 7, 2018, McCoy's wife, Holly McCoy, sought a protection order from the Saline County Circuit Court after she said her husband had pointed a pistol at her while she was holding her 1-year-0ld son. Three days later, Holly McCoy met with Benton police to report that when a family member was trying to repair a bathroom vent in a guest bathroom in her home, he discovered a video camera hidden underneath the vent cover.

When Benton detective Dustin Derrick searched the home, the affidavit said, he found a number of places where hidden cameras had been installed, including audio speaker boxes fitted to hold a camera. McCoy's wife told police that there had once been speakers in the living room and in the master bathroom.

The detective also found a workstation in the garage, and said McCoy's wife told him that her husband spent "a good deal of time working in the garage with electronic equipment."

Matthew McCoy's father, Hershel McCoy -- who owns a home security company -- told officers that his son worked for him part time, according to the affidavit. It said that upon being shown a still image taken inside an elderly woman's home, the elder McCoy verified that it was the home of a customer for whom his company had installed security cameras. He said the image could only have been accessed by logging into the camera system remotely.

While reviewing a flash drive belonging to Matthew McCoy, the affidavit said, police discovered nude images of female family members and others, including two videos of a 15-year-old girl -- one as she was using the bathroom and then standing in front of the bathroom mirror nude and another of her drying herself off in the master bathroom -- which Holly McCoy told detectives would have been taken in October 2018.

Court documents show that Matthew McCoy was arrested Jan. 11, 2019, on a warrant. He was released Jan. 16 into the custody of a man living in New Edinburg, in Cleveland County, with orders to have no contact with the girl or his wife or any of his wife's family members. His bond was revoked the following March by U.S. Magistrate Judge Joe Volpe after McCoy admitted to four attempts to talk to his wife by phone on March 16, asking her during one call if she was going to report him to the authorities.

Dressed in a black suit and dark gray, open-necked shirt, free of shackles or leg irons, McCoy was escorted by federal marshals into court Monday morning for a pretrial conference, then into the jury orientation room that afternoon for jury selection.

Marshall questioned the 38 juror candidates for about an hour and 45 minutes, releasing several during the process according to their answers to questions, including what bumper stickers they have on their vehicles, had they ever served on a jury, been prosecuted for a crime, their music preferences, social media habits, and their technical expertise. Despite the gravity of the charges facing McCoy, the voir dire process was relatively informal and interspersed with lighter moments.

Upon discovering that one candidate knew two of the other candidates, one of whom had lived near him for years, Marshall asked if all could make an independent judgment without influencing or being influenced by the others. All indicated they could.

"We don't need any cliques on the jury," Marshall said. "It's fine if you have some acquaintance with somebody but what can happen is that one juror controls another jurors vote. ... What if you disagree with the folks that you know on the panel?"

"I'll just egg his house," one of the men said, laughing.

"I didn't hear that," Marshall said.

"I'll egg his house," the man said, louder.

"I didn't need to hear that," Marshall exclaimed, shaking his head as the room broke up in laughter.

To a woman who said one of her hobbies is watching true crime documentaries on television, Marshall said, "Court's not going to be like that."

"I didn't figure it would," the woman responded.

"It's going to be human," Marshall said. "Like we are."

Opening statements are set to begin at 8:30 a.m. today, after which the prosecution team, assistant U.S. attorneys Kristin Bryant and John Ray White, will begin the government's case. McCoy is represented by Christophe Tarver from the Federal Public Defenders Office.