Korda takes major step to enhance profile

JOHNS CREEK, Ga. -- The timing couldn't have been better for Nelly Korda, the new face of American women in golf and No. 1 in the world.

As she stood on the first tee at Atlanta Athletic Cub, tied for the lead in the Women's PGA Championship with a shot at winning her first major, older sister Jessica had just finished the front nine and made a detour on the way to No. 10.

The sisters, separated by about five years, shared a hug.

The next embrace was even more meaningful, some 41/2 hours later on the 18th green after 22-year-old Nelly closed out a three-shot victory that made her the first American in seven years to reach the top of the women's world ranking.

"She has a heart of gold," Nelly said. "She's the most selfless person out there. She's five years older, so she has shown me the ropes of the LPGA, the ropes of professional golf, and I've been super lucky to have been shown that because a lot of people don't get that opportunity."

Competition is part of the family DNA.

Their father is Czech-born Petr Korda, the Australian Open champion in 1992 who reached as high as No. 2 in the world in men's tennis. The youngest child, 20-year-old Sebastian, reached the fourth round of the French Open last year before losing to Rafael Nadal. He now is No. 50 in the men's tennis rankings and playing Wimbledon this week.

The girls chose golf, and the LPGA is better for it.

Jessica was runner-up at Q-school at age 17, won her first LPGA Tour event at Royal Melbourne at 18, played in her first Solheim Cup two years later and reached as high as No. 8 in the world. She started this year by winning the season opener for the sixth title of her career, and little sister took it from there.

Nelly had little evidence to suggest this stretch was coming, especially after the USGA paired the sisters together at Olympic Club for the U.S. Women's Open and she missed the cut.

Nelly went home to Florida to spend a week with her father in what she described as "boot camp," which really was a chance to reset.

She returned to shoot 62 in the Meijer LPGA Classic and win by four shots, and then she carried that momentum to Atlanta Athletic Club for a second consecutive victory, giving her six LPGA Tour titles, just like big sister.

Korda went 49 consecutive holes without a bogey, a streak that ended when she had a five-shot lead with four holes to play and hit into the water on the par-3 15th, a hole that gave her fits all week.

By then, it really only affected the score.

There is no sibling rivalry, only support, in the Korda family.

They will be teammates in three weeks in Michigan at the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational, a team event. "Team Jelly" is what the younger sister called it.

They will be teammates again in Tokyo. Nelly is the top-seeded player for the Olympics, and Jessica nailed down the fourth spot for the American team at No. 13 in the world.

On her own, Nelly will be seen as the player to carry the American flag on the LPGA Tour as a major champion and No. 1 in the world.

She is the youngest American to win a major since Lexi Thompson was 19 when she won at Mission Hills in California in 2014. That remains the only major for Thompson, who this month lost a five-shot lead on the final day of the U.S. Open.

Korda replaced Jin Young Ko, who had been No. 1 for the past 100 weeks. The top players in women's golf since the last American at No. 1 -- Stacy Lewis (Arkansas Razorbacks) in 2014 at age 29 -- were from South Korea, Thailand or China, along with Korean-born Lydia Ko of New Zealand.

Korda is a shot-by-shot thinker, setting goals and staying in the present. Her victory still fresh, she wasn't ready to think about what she wants to achieve next. For now, she is a major champion and No. 1 in the world.

"That has a lovely ring to it, not going to lie," she said with a smile.

Nelly Korda of the U.S. hoists the trophy after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)

FILE - Petr Korda of the Czech Republic yells in jubilation near the end of his victory against Marcelo Rios of Chile at the Australian Open tennis tournament in Melbourne, Australia, in this Sunday, Feb. 1, 1998, file photo. His youngest daughter, Nelly, won the Women's PGA to become No. 1 in the women's world golf ranking. (AP Photo/Rick Rycroft, File)

Jessica Korda putts on the 10th green during Round 1 of 2021 KPMG Women's PGA Championship at Atlanta Athletic Club in Johns Creek, Ga., Thursday, June 24, 2021. (Hyosub Shin/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

FILE - Sebastian Korda of the U.S. plays a shot against Spain's Rafael Nadal in the fourth round match of the French Open tennis tournament at Roland Garros stadium in Paris, France, in this Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020, file photo. Korda is the younger brother of Nelly Korda, who won the Women's PGA Championship to become the new No. 1 player in women's golf. (AP Photo/Alessandra Tarantino, File)

Nelly Korda of the U.S. celebrates after winning the KPMG Women's PGA Championship golf tournament, Sunday, June 27, 2021, in Johns Creek, Ga. (AP Photo/John Bazemore)